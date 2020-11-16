Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the 2020 third quarter on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its third quarter 2020 results in the investor relations section of its website at inc.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on December 1, 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: December 1, 2020  
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time  
Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)  
  (929) 517-0176 (International)  
     
Conference ID: 4676216  
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
   

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com


