First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.



First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

