Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,516 in the last 365 days.

Open Lending to Present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The discussion will begin at 11:00am ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO), through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com


You just read:

Open Lending to Present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.