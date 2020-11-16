Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Farm Credit Associations to Help SC Farms Get Organic Certification

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 16, 2020

COLUMBIA –Two farm credit associations are supporting organic certification for Palmetto State farmers by supplementing a popular grant program offered by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA).

The Organic Certification Cost Share Program uses federal money to reimburse producers and handlers of agricultural products up to 50 percent of their total allowable organic certification costs, up to a maximum of $500 per certification scope. AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA and ArborOne Farm Credit, ACA have generously offered to supplement SCDA’s grant offers with additional funding, for an additional 25 percent of certification costs up to a maximum of $250 per certification scope.

Organic certification can help farmers and food producers find new markets and expand their customer base. The cost share grant helps alleviate some of the financial burden of certification.

“I value our partners at ArborOne and AgSouth and their support of South Carolina farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This is a great example of cooperation that can directly improve agribusinesses’ bottom lines.”

To learn more about this new funding opportunity and other cost share reimbursement programs through SCDA, visit agriculture.sc.gov/grants.

