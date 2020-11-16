Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TSS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Third quarter 2020 revenue of $20.8 million compared with $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin of 13% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 12% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating income of $966,000 in the third quarter of 2020 compared with operating loss of $12,000 in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net income of $852,000 or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net loss of $95,000 or $(0.01) per share in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income of $1,142,000 compared with Adjusted EBITDA income of $157,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

“Our third quarter results produced strong revenue and profit as we adapted to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to offset the financial impact it had on our second quarter and recover programs and deployments that were delayed in the second quarter.” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “While there are still challenges relating to safety protocols and travel restrictions, we have been able to adapt while delivering and deploying our services for our customers. We expect that revenues will begin to normalize on a quarterly basis, allowing us to deliver more consistent results while continuing to grow year over year.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results for Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference code is 50006509#. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tssiusa.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until December 16, 2020. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1D48C33C-8A80-4421-BDEF-AA68A99BDEBE&LangLocaleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 50006509. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
TSS, Inc.
John Penver, CFO
Phone: (512) 310-1000


TSS, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par values)

        September 30,       December 31,  
        2020       2019  
                   
Assets                
Current Assets                
  Cash and cash equivalents   $        9,455     $ 8,678  
  Contract and other receivables, net             1,258       3,865  
  Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts     341                                181  
  Inventories, net                  207       1,353  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets                 237                       108  
  Total current assets     11,498                  14,185  
Property and equipment, net     764       705  
Lease right-of-use asset     1,034       1,481  
Goodwill     780       780  
Intangible assets, net               239                    307  
Other assets                    230                       109  
  Total assets   $ 14,545     $ 17,567  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current Liabilities                
  Bank note payable   $         373     $         -  
  Lease liabilities                  721             645  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses          2,888       8,851  
  Deferred revenues     4,959       2,104  
  Total current liabilities     8,941                  11,600  
Convertible notes, less current portion, net                  2,183       2,028  
Lease liabilities, less current portion     404       956  
Bank note payable, less current portion     520       -  
Deferred revenues – noncurrent portion     117       114  
  Total liabilities            12,165       14,968  
Stockholders’ Equity                
  Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; none issued            
  Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 18,945 and 18,524 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively                               
2		       2  
  Additional paid-in capital             69,902                  69,661  
  Treasury stock 1094 and 962 shares at cost at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     (1,872 )     (1,700 )
  Accumulated deficit     (65,652 )     (65,094 )
  Total stockholders' equity     2,380       2,869  
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $      14,545     $ 17,567  



TSS, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
 September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
 September 30,		  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Results of Operations:                        
Revenue   $ 20,763     $ 4,176     $ 37,814     $ 12,375  
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization   17,9907     2,679     32,673     7,790  
Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization   2,773     1,497     5,141     4,585  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative   1,668     1,425     5,011     4,301  
Depreciation and amortization   139     84     390     244  
Total operating costs   1,807     1,509     5,401     4,545  
Operating income (loss)   996     (12 )   (260 )   40  
Interest income (expense), net   (117 )   (106 )   (311 )   (330 )
Other income (expense), net   12     28     40     92  
Income (loss) before income taxes   861     (90 )   (531 )   (198 )
Income tax expense   9     5     27     22  
Net income (loss)   $ 852     $ (95 )   $ (558 )   $ (220 )
                         
Basic net income (loss) per Share:   $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.01 )



TSS, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In thousands, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended Sept 30,     Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
    2020     2019       2020       2019  
                             
Net income (loss) $ 852   $ (95 )   $ (558 )   $ (220 )
                             
Interest expense (income), net   105     78       271       238  
Depreciation and amortization   139     84       390       244  
Income tax expense   9     5       27       22  
EBITDA profit (loss) $ 1,105   $ 72     $ 130     $ 284  

Stock based compensation		   37     85       239       244  
Provision for bad debts   -     -       -       -  
Adjusted EBITDA profit (loss) $ 1,142   $ 157     $ 369     $ 528  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

TSS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

