Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN ); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an approved seller by Alibaba.com and its full line of Nass Valley Gardens CBD human and pet products are now available on Alibaba.com.



Alibaba.com hosts the leading global B2B e-commerce platform in the world and as Nass Valley’s Director of E-Commerce, Brandon Gil, stated, “Alibaba.com’s B2B platform is clearly where Nass Valley needs to have a presence considering the design and flexibility of our supply chain for both large and small B2B customers. We too recognize Alibaba.com’s e-commerce leadership and look forward to working with them to grow our brand not only in North America, but globally. We will utilize the strength and reach of Alibaba.com to help customers access Nass Valley Gardens’ health and wellness products.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO health and wellness products. These products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada





Corporate: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product : www.nassvalleyproducts.com





Investor Relations:

Michael Semler

+1 (609)651-0032

Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

