Premier Nationwide Lending Named to Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work
Premier is honored to be recognized as one of the best mortgage work environments in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.LEWISVILLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending, a division of NTFN, Inc., is proud to announce their inaugural inclusion in the Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Places to Work. There was an incredible response this year with more than 3,100 deserving companies nominated and 118,000 employees surveyed. The Top 100 Places to Work is an honor based on an extensive employee survey that proves excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex," said Blake Priest, President of NTFN, Inc. "Our team takes great pride in making the dream of homeownership come true for our customers and there has never been a better time to recognize the resilience and dedication of our employees."
When the nomination process for the annual awards began in March, the coronavirus pandemic was just gaining ground in North Texas and lives changed dramatically. Some of the Premier staff began working from home for the very first time and the company swiftly adapted to remote work environments.
One of the many positive comments from the anonymous survey included one about what makes Premier special, "The amazing management staff, the abundant opportunities to continue to grow and learn, and just feeling like I am a part of the Premier Nationwide Lending family. Premier wants to see you prosper and grow and will do what they can to help you accomplish your goals."
About Premier Nationwide Lending
Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 14 state lines. For more information, visit LoansByPremier.com or call 1.866.831.5111. Premier Nationwide Lending is an equal housing opportunity lender. Sponsored by NTFN, Inc. NMLS #75333
