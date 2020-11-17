HCR Wealth Advisors Debuts New MyRepChat Text Feature, Other Tech Updates

HCR Wealth Advisors logo

HCR Wealth Advisors debuts new technology to allow better channels of communication between themselves and their clients during these uncertain financial times.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 may be winding down, but HCR Wealth Advisors is working harder than ever to bring their clients easily accessible financial help wherever they are. A new text platform being implemented, MyRepChat, allows HCR clients instant, text access to their advisors when they’re in need of assistance.

This is just one of many technological changes HCR Wealth Advisors is debuting. In addition, clients are now able to call their advisors on a direct business line. Both features allow even more communication between clients and advisors during tumultuous financial times, or when pressing questions need to be answered.

Other changes include a new portfolio management system, Advyzon, which sports effective, easy-to-monitor client dashboards. A client portal is also available for HCR Wealth Advisor’s patrons.

About the updates, CEO Greg Heller said, “As a firm, we strive to meet our clients’ needs and expectations while delivering a first-class experience. These enhancements will further elevate the client experience. Our launch of MyRepChat will allow clients to connect with their advisors in the manner clients can choose (phone, text, email, video). As the current pandemic has demonstrated, having the tools and flexibility to stay meaningfully connected with clients is critical to the advisor/client relationship. In addition, Advyzon will enhance our ability to analyze and manage client portfolios while providing state-of-the-art, in-depth reporting to clients. We are excited to share these upgrades with our clients in the coming months."

HCR Wealth Advisors is also aiming to add a few other changes to the company by early 2021. Two job positions for an executive assistant and an addition to the client services team are looking to be filled in order to provide even more support for HCR clients.

About HCR Wealth Advisors: Founded in 1988, HCR Wealth Advisors takes pride in a unique way to monitor their client’s money. The Clarity Formula provides personalized financial planning, from immediate investment to long-term estate roadmaps. Philanthropy, tax strategies, cash management, and risk management are all factored into each client’s unique outline, which provides comfort and confidence in all financial changes, even through difficult times.

The CEO of HCR Wealth Advisors is Greg Heller, CFP. Heller joined HCR Wealth Advisors when it was just a two-person company and has continued to recruit high net worth clients in the sports and entertainment industries.