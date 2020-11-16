IngredientsDirect.com Launches in Response to Trend Towards B2B Online Purchase of Ingredients
IngredientsDirect.com has launched in response to a growing number of businesses preferring to buy online over face-to-face interactions.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to 2020 research by McKinsey & Company, more than 75% of UK B2B buyers say they now prefer purchasing online over traditional face-to-face interactions.
IngredientsDirect.com was launched in response to a growing number of businesses choosing to source and procure materials through online channels, reducing the lead time between purchase and delivery.
IngredientsDirect.com offers easy access to quality-assured nutritional, supplement, nutraceutical and sports science ingredients. All products are held in stock in the company’s UK warehouse and are shipped directly to customers in 2-3 business days.
Having successfully completed a pilot of the new B2B eCommerce offering in October, IngredientsDirect.com is now open for business to companies across the UK.
With over 150 ingredients in stock and available for immediate dispatch, IngredientsDirect.com is one of the fastest ways to source bulk ingredients including amino acids, proteins, herbal extracts, sweeteners, vitamins and more. All ingredients listed on IngredientsDirect.com are sourced from FSSC 22000 accredited manufacturers.
The company plans to expand its range of ingredients over the coming months, and currently offers quantities of 20-200kg for the majority of available ingredients.
Registered users will gain access to stock and pricing data, as well as the ability to download product specifications for each available ingredient. Certificates of Analysis are also available for any purchased ingredients.
All transactions through IngredientsDirect.com are secured via 256 bit encryption and are fully PCI compliant.
Director, Richard Tidman says:
"The Covid 19 pandemic has seen a 17% increase in the number of buyers preferring to interact with digital channels. IngredientsDirect.com was launched in response to this growing trend, streamlining and accelerating the process for sourcing and purchasing ingredients online."
Notes to editors:
IngredientsDirect.com offers nutraceutical, food supplement, sports science and functional food and beverage product ingredients - delivered direct from stock in our warehouse to UK based businesses within 2-3 business days.
IngredientsDirect.com is part of Nutraceuticals Group Europe, a leading ingredients company operating across Europe.
We uphold strong ethical values across our group of companies, and work hard to only source our ingredients from sustainable sources.
IngredientsDirect.com is a trading name of Ingredients Direct Europe Limited.
Customers can register an account with IngredientsDirect.com for free by visiting IngredientsDirect.com/welcome
References:
https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/our-insights/these-eight-charts-show-how-covid-19-has-changed-b2b-sales-forever
Richard Tidman
Ingredients Direct Europe Limited
0203 848479
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter