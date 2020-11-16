Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences launches

Applied research facility connects academics and industry, with a focus on diagnostics and cosmetics

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has launched the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences (SCILS) a first-of-its-kind applied research facility, where students and faculty can connect directly with industry partners to develop, enhance and validate innovations in diagnostics and cosmetics.

The project was made possible through a $2 million Innovation Enhancement grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC).

“SCILS provides an environment for students, faculty and businesses to collaborate on new technologies and products for the life sciences diagnostics and cosmetic science sectors,” said Ben Rogers, Dean of Seneca Innovation. “Applied research partnerships between industry and academia have always been integral to the regional innovation ecosystem. The impacts of these partnerships become clear when businesses grow and highly-qualified students get a head start in building their careers.”

Research conducted at SCILS will be led by expert faculty from Seneca’s School of Biological Sciences & Applied Chemistry, along with the support of laboratory technicians and student research assistants.

SCILS will focus on life sciences diagnostics, which include metabolomics testing, biochemical diagnostics, immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics in both clinical and industrial settings. There will also be a focus on developing new cosmetic products that appropriately meet the scientific regulatory requirements for consumer use and marketing, leveraging expertise from Seneca’s Cosmetic Science program and assisting companies across the country to address this product development challenge.

"Congratulations to Seneca for launching the SCILS program. SCILS will have a positive impact on the diagnostics innovation ecosystem in Ontario as a catalyst to actively bridge the academic and industrial communities toward new discoveries and scientific excellence in the biotechnology sector,” said Ryan Hayman, VP, Research and Development at ChipCare Corp. “ChipCare has partnered with Seneca on several R&D projects in the past few years and we're really looking forward to kicking off several key projects in the inaugural year of the SCILS program to advance our strategic roadmap."

