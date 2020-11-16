Vigna Law Group Update: Transvaginal Mesh MDL Complaint Files in Focus

Dr. Greg Vigna

VLG has cases ready to file against Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast in courts across the country. Here they provide updates on the discovery process.

We represent women who have transobturator slings, mini-slings, and POP devices that have caused pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, Certified Life Care Planner discusses the next phase of the transvaginal litigation.

“My firm represents women who have transobturator slings, mini-slings, and pelvic organ prolapse polypropylene devices that have caused pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Our clients live in cities across the country and in states such as New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Florida, and Minnesota.

Going forward there is much work to be done. Some of it must originate with our clients as much of the MDL discovery was useless for neurological injuries. We have more cases primed and ready to file against Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast in courts across the country and we will be proceeding down the path to conduct discovery on the litigation files from the MDL to understand better the number of women whose nerves were affected with specific neurological injuries, how many required thigh dissection, and who the physicians were who have defended these dangerous products.

To date the Boston Scientific Solyx 522 study hasn’t gone through the full discovery because the PSC was focusing on erosion cases. We will be conducting that discovery soon as we represent women who have suffered pudendal and obturator neuralgia caused by the Solyx. There undoubtedly will be safety signals in the Solyx study that were ignored and explained away by biased physicians just as we have discovered was done in the Coloplast Investigational Device Exemption study for their Altis sling.

We have pursued this in the inferior vena cava (IVC) litigation and like the biased TVM studies that were paid for by the manufacturers, some studies filtered out neuralgia. The litigation files where proof of injury is required prior to paying a tier settlement from the MDL will have evidence of neuralgia cases caused by the transobturator devices including mini-slings."

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

