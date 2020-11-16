CNC Intelligence Inc. warns about COVID-19 Related Scams

CNC Intelligence Inc. Illistration of SARS-CoV-2

CNC Intelligence continuously researches and gathers information from Federal Agencies in order to disseminate actionable intelligence to our clients and protect them from COVID-19 related scams.” — Seth A. Gordon

WASHINTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has brought economics and healthcare into the minds and wallets of countries and people throughout the world.

In addition to experts in the fields of infectious disease and finance, working around the clock to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, are the individuals with nefarious intent, working similarly around the clock to find illegal ways into your wallet and part you with your money and investments.

These “Scammers” will use innovative tools and techniques to trap you into providing your personal information or gain access to your computer systems by using fear or promoting COVID-19 information which looks authentic.

Emails with headers such as the following, attempt to bait you into clicking links or providing personal information:

• COVID19 Treatments

• COVID19 Testing Surveys

Steven Merrill, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Financial Crimes Section, highlights many of the potential scams related to COVID-19 with additional information on how to avoid these types of scams provided by a warning issued by the Internal Revenue Service.

Seth A. Gordon the Director of Investigations and Analysis for CNC Intelligence Inc. has been following the concerning trend of COVID-19 related scams and stated that "CNC Intelligence continuously researches and gathers information from Federal Agencies in order to disseminate actionable intelligence to our clients and protect them from COVID-19 related scams."

