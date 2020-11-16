Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (15 November 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 15 November 2020 confirm 237 new cases. The cumulative cases is now 16,257.

- 5 new COVID-19 deaths registered; 4 from Kampala and 1 from Rubanda. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 150.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

- 235 contacts and alerts: Kampala (103), Wakiso (35), Kasese (14), Busia (11), Katakwi (10), Mbarara (11), Rubirizi (8), Kabarole (7), Luwero (4), Lira (3), Soroti (4), Kabale (3), Kamwenge (2), Ngora (2), Sembabule (2), Kyotera (2), Kyengera (2), Agago (1), Kayunga (1), Isingiro (1), Nakaseke (1), Mbale (10), Kamuli (1), Buvuma (1), Mpigi (1), Kiryandongo (1), Kisoro (1)

- 2 Truck Drivers: Malaba PoE