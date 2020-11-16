Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Athens
Le-Ax Regional Water District
Clermont
City of Milford
Coshocton
City of Coshocton
Ridgewood Local School District
Ridgewood Local School District
Cuyahoga
Euclid Avenue Development Corporation
Maple Heights City School District *
Richmond Heights Local School District
Richmond Heights Local School District
Darke
Neave Township
Delaware
Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District
Preservation Parks of Delaware County
Erie
Huron City School District
Huron City School District
North Point Educational Service Center
North Point Educational Service Center
Fairfield
Fairfield County General Health District
Walnut Township
Franklin
City of Dublin
Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
Star Ohio
Geauga
East Geauga Fire District
Greene
Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton
University of Cincinnati
Jefferson
Village of Smithfield *
Lake
City of Kirtland
Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
Licking
Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lucas
Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone
Madison
Central Township Joint Fire District
Marion
Marion Technical College
Marion Technical College
Morrow
Rivercliff Union Cemetery
Muskingum
Mid-East Career and Technology Center
Mid-East Career and Technology Center
Paulding
Village of Melrose
Pickaway
Pickaway County Educational Service Center
Pickaway County Educational Service Center
Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Portage
Rootstown Township
Richland
Crestview Local School District
Crestview Local School District
Ross
Paint Valley ADAMH Services Board
Sandusky
Terra Community College
Terra Community College
Scioto
Scioto County
Shawnee State University Development Foundation
Seneca
Seneca County
Shelby
Western Ohio Computer Organization
Summit
City of Fairlawn
Northfield-Macedonia Union Cemetery
Summit County Educational Service Center
Summit County Educational Service Center
Trumbull
Girard Free Library
Tuscarawas
Claymont City School District
Claymont City School District
Vinton
Wilkesville Township
Washington
Belpre Township
Wayne
Central Fire District
Tri County Educational Service Center
Tri County Educational Service Center
Williams
Williams County
Wood
Bowling Green State University
Wyandot
Mohawk Local School District
Mohawk Local School District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
