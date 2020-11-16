For Immediate Release:

November 16, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Athens Le-Ax Regional Water District Clermont City of Milford Coshocton City of Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District Ridgewood Local School District Cuyahoga Euclid Avenue Development Corporation Maple Heights City School District * Richmond Heights Local School District Richmond Heights Local School District Darke Neave Township Delaware Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District Preservation Parks of Delaware County Erie Huron City School District Huron City School District North Point Educational Service Center North Point Educational Service Center Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District Walnut Township Franklin City of Dublin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio Star Ohio Geauga East Geauga Fire District Greene Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority Hamilton University of Cincinnati Jefferson Village of Smithfield * Lake City of Kirtland Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District Licking Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lucas Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone Madison Central Township Joint Fire District Marion Marion Technical College Marion Technical College Morrow Rivercliff Union Cemetery Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Center Mid-East Career and Technology Center Paulding Village of Melrose Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center Pickaway County Educational Service Center Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority Portage Rootstown Township Richland Crestview Local School District Crestview Local School District Ross Paint Valley ADAMH Services Board Sandusky Terra Community College Terra Community College Scioto Scioto County Shawnee State University Development Foundation Seneca Seneca County Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization Summit City of Fairlawn Northfield-Macedonia Union Cemetery Summit County Educational Service Center Summit County Educational Service Center Trumbull Girard Free Library Tuscarawas Claymont City School District Claymont City School District Vinton Wilkesville Township Washington Belpre Township Wayne Central Fire District Tri County Educational Service Center Tri County Educational Service Center Williams Williams County Wood Bowling Green State University Wyandot Mohawk Local School District Mohawk Local School District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

