Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 16, 2020                                                              

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 Athens

Le-Ax Regional Water District

 

 

 

 Clermont

City of Milford

 

 

 

 Coshocton

City of Coshocton

 

 

 

Ridgewood Local School District

 

 

 

Ridgewood Local School District

 

 

 

 Cuyahoga

Euclid Avenue Development Corporation

 

 

 

Maple Heights City School District *

 

 

 

Richmond Heights Local School District

 

 

 

Richmond Heights Local School District

 

 

 

 Darke

Neave Township

 

 

 

 Delaware

Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District

 

 

 

Preservation Parks of Delaware County

 

 

 

 Erie

Huron City School District

 

 

 

Huron City School District

 

 

 

North Point Educational Service Center

 

 

 

North Point Educational Service Center

 

 

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County General Health District

 

 

 

Walnut Township

 

 

 

 Franklin

City of Dublin

 

 

 

Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

 

 

 

Star Ohio

 

 

 

 Geauga

East Geauga Fire District

 

 

 

 Greene

Greene County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 

 

 Hamilton

University of Cincinnati

 

 

 

 Jefferson

Village of Smithfield *

 

 

 

 Lake

City of Kirtland

 

 

 

Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 

 

 Licking

Licking County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 

 

 Lucas

Monclova-Maumee-Toledo Joint Economic Development Zone

 

 

 

 Madison

Central Township Joint Fire District

 

 

 

 Marion

Marion Technical College

 

 

 

Marion Technical College

 

 

 

 Morrow

Rivercliff Union Cemetery

 

 

 

 Muskingum

Mid-East Career and Technology Center

 

 

 

Mid-East Career and Technology Center

 

 

 

 Paulding

Village of Melrose

 

 

 

 Pickaway

Pickaway County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

Pickaway County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 

 

 Portage

Rootstown Township

 

 

 

 Richland

Crestview Local School District

 

 

 

Crestview Local School District

 

 

 

 Ross

Paint Valley ADAMH Services Board

 

 

 

 Sandusky

Terra Community College

 

 

 

Terra Community College

 

 

 

 Scioto

Scioto County

 

 

 

Shawnee State University Development Foundation

 

 

 

 Seneca

Seneca County

 

 

 

 Shelby

Western Ohio Computer Organization

 

 

 

 Summit

City of Fairlawn

 

 

 

Northfield-Macedonia Union Cemetery

 

 

 

Summit County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

Summit County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

 Trumbull

Girard Free Library

 

 

 

 Tuscarawas

Claymont City School District

 

 

 

Claymont City School District

 

 

 

 Vinton

Wilkesville Township

 

 

 

 Washington

Belpre Township

 

 

 

 Wayne

Central Fire District

 

 

 

Tri County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

Tri County Educational Service Center

 

 

 

 Williams

Williams County

 

 

 

 Wood

Bowling Green State University

 

 

 

 Wyandot

Mohawk Local School District

 

 

 

Mohawk Local School District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

