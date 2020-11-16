Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,327 in the last 365 days.

Explore the Art of Chiropractic with Life West

Get the skinny on variety of techniques

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, California, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life West Chiropractic Magazine digs into the art of chiropractic in a recent issue, highlighting several different techniques and what leaders in those technique areas see on the horizon for their area of chiropractic.

Innovation in chiropractic is often borne out of technique, as practitioners find more efficient ways to evaluate or adjust, and new technology influences different components of the way chiropractors deliver care.

Join us as we delve into today’s techniques, how current technology is impacting the technique, and the ways in which vitalistic techniques continue to honor the roots of chiropractic.

We explore the following structural, tonal, upper cervical, and traditional techniques:

  • Sacro-Occiptal Technique
  • Chiropractic Biophysics
  • EpiEnergetics
  • National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association (NUCCA)
  • Orthospinology
  • Torque Release
  • Thompson Technique
  • Gonstead

 

SEE OUR SERIES ONLINE: lifewest.edu/magazine/centerpiece/the-art-of-chiropractic-technique

 

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on Life West, visit lifewest.edu.

Attachment 


Kathy Miedema
Life Chiropractic College West
5107804500
kmiedema@lifewest.edu

You just read:

Explore the Art of Chiropractic with Life West

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.