Information Analysis Incorporated Returns to Profitability with Momentum

The information technology services company’s 2020 third quarter revenues were $3,923,000, an increase of 23% over its 2019 third quarter revenues of $3,183,000. IAI’s net income was $215,000 versus a net loss of ($179,000) for the same period in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.02 for the quarter versus basic and diluted net loss per share of ($0.02) in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $10,804,000, an increase of $2,738,000, or 34%, over its 2019 nine months revenues of $8,066,000. IAI produced net income of $54,000 in 2020 versus a net loss of ($579,000) in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.00 for the nine months versus basic and diluted net loss per share of ($0.05) in 2019.

Sandor Rosenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAI, credits Stan Reese, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, for the 2020 turnaround due to the new contracts he has won and the excellent team he has assembled.

“In the third quarter we completely reversed our losses from the first half of the year,” Reese said. “Since May, we have increased our billable workforce by over 80% under new long-term, large-scale contracts. We anticipate that these contracts will provide a solid foundation of revenue and profitability for the foreseeable future. This has allowed us to shift our focus from maintaining operations to meaningful growth for 2021 and beyond.

“Our capabilities when it comes to modernizing legacy systems such as COBOL-based systems, no matter how large, we believe are second to none. We now turn our attention to investments in corporate infrastructure and business development. Pursuit of strategic partnerships with synergistic emerging technology companies, as well as merger & acquisition opportunities, are also part of our plans.”

Reese further commented, “While COBOL-related legacy system modernization is expected to remain a core competency, we recognize that expanding our service and product offerings is necessary to carry us through the new decade. We believe that our extensive roster of satisfied clients could prove appealing to prospective partners in high-growth fields such as cloud services and cyber security. We remain excited about the Company’s future for the long-term benefit of our shareholders.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact: Matt Sands (703) 293-7925





Information Analysis Incorporated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenues: Professional fees $ 1,581 $ 889 Software sales 2,342 2,294 Total revenues 3,923 3,183 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 1,051 564 Cost of software sales 2,258 2,235 Total cost of revenues 3,309 2,799 Gross Profit 614 384 Selling, general and administrative expense 343 468 Commission expense 56 98 Income (loss) from operations 215 (182 ) Other Income, net - 3 Income before provision for income taxes 215 (179 ) Net income (loss) $ 215 $ (179 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 11,211,760 11,211,760 Diluted 11,837,427 11,211,760













Information Analysis Incorporated Statements of Operations Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenues: Professional fees $ 3,354 $ 2,412 Software sales 7,450 5,654 Total revenues 10,804 8,066 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 2,233 1,445 Cost of software sales 7,289 5,557 Total cost revenues 9,522 7,002 Gross Profit 1,282 1,064 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,050 1,482 Commission expense 179 169 Income (loss) from operations 53 (587 ) Other income 1 8 Income (loss) before income taxes 54 (579 ) Net Income (loss) $ 54 $ (579 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,211,760 11,207,145 Diluted 11,810,392 11,207,145













Information Analysis Incorporated Balance Sheets As of As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands)

(unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,469 $ 1,039 Accounts receivable, net 1,600 669 Prepaid expenses 39 500 Total current assets 3,108 2,208 Contract assets 89 - Right-of-use operating lease asset 77 150 Fixed assets, net 62 10 Other assets 6 6 Total assets $ 3,342 $ 2,374 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 533 $ 216 Contract liabilities 332 464 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 316 220 Other accrued liabilities 296 54 Commission payable 119 108 Operating lease liability - current 73 104 Note payable- current 37 - Total current liabilities 1,706 1,166 Note payable - non-current 413 - Operating lease liability - non-current - 46 Total liabilities 2,119 1,212 Common stock, par value $0.01, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,854,376 shares issued, 11,211,760 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 128 128 Additional paid-in capital 14,690 14,683 Accumulated deficit (12,665 ) (12,719 ) Less: treasury stock (1,642,616 shares at cost) (930 ) (930 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,223 1,162 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,342 $ 2,374





