Jordan strives to develop its digital economy

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Jordan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This has been made possible due to a focus on ICT education and a regulatory environment supportive of ICT investment. During the global Covid-19 outbreak, the start-up sector has been further encouraged to develop solutions to combat the crisis.



Jordan has also made great progress in the digital financial services area, with support from the Central Bank of Jordan. To encourage further digital development; the government recently created a Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.



High-speed, reliable, and comprehensive telecoms infrastructure is important for underpinning Jordan’s digital economy goals. The country already has a highly developed mobile sector, led by three major regional players, and has an extensive LTE network infrastructure.



The launch of LTE services quickly led to substantial growth in data revenue for the MNOs, which continue to expand their data offerings as a key focus area moving forward. The industry is also preparing itself for the next wave of developments relating to 5G and IoT/M2M.



Jordan is working towards improving its fixed broadband infrastructure, as its current penetration levels are still comparatively low. A national fibre-based broadband network is being deployed, however the majority of subscribers still utilise DSL services.



BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops. However, though challenging to predict and interpret, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.



In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government agencies and regulators, as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Jordan’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts.



Key Developments:



MVNOs struggle in a competitive mobile market dominated by three major regional players;

Google announces plans to build the Blue-Raman submarine cable linking Italy to India, with an interchange at Aqaba;

Telecom regulator issues guidance for setting up an IXP in Jordan;

Fast take-up of LTE bring penetration rate to over 90%;

Umniah and JEPCO partner to deploy fibre-broadband networks;

Report update includes the regulator’s the regulator’s 2019 annual report, market data to June 2020, operator data to Q3 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments





Companies mentioned in this report include:

Orange Jordan, Zain Jordan, Batelco/Umniah

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Jordan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665