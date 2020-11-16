Armor Offers Cloud Security Posture Management to Reduce Risk in the Public Cloud

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor, a leading global cloud security software provider, announced that it has added cloud security posture management into its flagship product, Armor Anywhere. Combining Armor Anywhere’s robust workload protection and compliance capabilities with cloud security posture management creates a comprehensive solution that protects public cloud environments from both intentional and accidental risks.

With the increase in cloud adoption, there has been an uptick in security incidents and exposure of sensitive customer and company data. Many of these events are due to avoidable mistakes caused by misconfigurations and the lack of adherence to industry compliance and security standards. Some examples include not encrypting storage buckets, overly permissive security group policies and lack of visibility into an organization’s public cloud assets. For any cloud security solution to be effective, organizations must address both intentional risks, caused by threat actors and accidental risk caused by the cloud user. Armor Anywhere with cloud security posture management mitigates risk and makes it easy to stay in compliance with policies.

“The use of public cloud is exploding and it’s increasingly difficult for organizations to manage the complexity of these environments while keeping their data and applications safe from threat actors. Armor Anywhere provides enterprise workload protection with robust threat detection and response capabilities,” said Josh Bosquez, Armor CTO. “With the addition of cloud security posture management, our customers and partners can reduce the unintentional mistakes that often cause data leaks and breaches in their environment and improve their overall security posture and adherence to compliance mandates.”

Armor’s cloud security posture management:

Provides visibility and the inventorying of a customer’s cloud assets on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) through a “single-pane-of-glass.”

Monitors alignment to security and compliance policies, such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, CIS Benchmark, NIST, GDPR, and more.

Identifies security risks and misconfigurations.

Provides remediation steps to help organizations correct identified misconfigurations and risks.

Armor Anywhere with cloud security posture management helps protect against accidental risks:

Lack of encryption of databases, storage and application traffic, especially traffic which involves sensitive data.

Improper encryption key management, such as not rotating keys regularly.

Overly liberal account permissions.

Lack of multi-factor authentication protocols enabled for critical system accounts.

Misconfigured network connectivity, particularly overly permissive access rules or resources directly accessible from the internet.

Armor Anywhere is used by over 1,500 organizations in 42 countries, providing them with threat detection and response and helping them meet compliance requirements. Armor Anywhere secures workloads wherever they reside: on-premises, or in public, hybrid, private or multi-cloud environments. Armor was recently recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services and Gartner Emerging Technologies: Functionality Spectrum for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms.

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply with major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over 1,500 customers in 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.

