Lane Closure and Rolling Stops Interstate 70 - South Strabane Twp.

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane closures and rolling stops on Interstate 70 east and westbound between Exit 19 (Murtland Ave) and Exit 20 (Beau Street) located in South Strabane Township in Washington County. The lane closures will occur on Sunday, November 22 between 6 am and 9 am. During this period there will be rolling stops of Interstate 70, stopping traffic for a short period of time.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform a telephone line aerial crossing of Interstate 70. Advance warning signs will be in place to warn motorists.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###