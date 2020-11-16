Mike Ionita Launches Professional Website
After founding Crux Video Game Design, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Mike Ionita is proud to announce that he just launched his first professional website.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Ionita, the Founder and Creative Director of Crux Video Game Design, just launched his first professional website at www.mikeionita.com. Having built a business and created a career out of his passion for animation, video game design, and storytelling, Mike Ionita hopes to share the valuable lessons he has learned over the years with other passionate creatives and entrepreneurs.
One of the most recently published articles on the site is entitled ‘Founder of Crux Game Design Mike Ionita Provides Tips for Starting a Business’, which outlines everything you need to know to build a business from the ground up. Providing valuable tips for entrepreneurs at any skill level, Mike Ionita outlines how to brainstorm effectively, determine your target demographic, build a business plan, and market your product/service successfully. In addition to practical business advice, Mike Ionita also provides advice on developing soft skills: “Listen to customer feedback, pivot on your plan if you have to, and don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”
While his focus is on producing relevant content for entrepreneurs, Mike Ionita also shares tips for other designers looking to build their own games. In “Factors to Consider Before Designing Your Own App or Mobile Game with Creative Director Mike Ionita”, Mike Ionita takes the reader through everything you need to know from idea to execution. Having developed hundreds of mobile games, Mike Ionita has an endless rolodex of tips and tricks for building a game that ‘sticks’: ensuring your idea is innovative and engaging, implementing varying difficulty levels, and monetizing your game.
It is Mike Ionita’s hope to continue to develop highly engaging and useful content for audiences. Despite working in the video game industry, Mike Ionita wants his content to be a resource for anyone looking to improve themselves and their businesses.
About Mike Ionita
Mike Ionita is the Creative Director and Founder of Crux Game Design in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mike has loved animation for as long as he can remember and has always had a passion for storytelling. While attending Vancouver Film School, Mike Ionita always excelled in his studies and was hired right after graduation. While working for multiple animation studios around Vancouver, Mike started producing his own storylines and content. With a successful business under his belt, Mike attributes his success to endless innovation and the hard work put in by his team of professionals.
