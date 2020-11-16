Wilsonart Unveils New Laminate Collection Designed to Enhance Wellness

The 2020 Virtual Design Library offers textures and colors that help bring calm and relaxation to healthcare settings

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As interior design that prioritizes mindfulness and comfort becomes increasingly important, Wilsonart continues to push the practice forward with its 2020 Virtual Design Library. Embracing the concept of “Wellness,” the new curated collection of boutique laminate designs takes inspiration from nature and brings healing, calm, and serenity to healthcare-built environments and beyond.



Based on research that suggests a strong connection between well-being and familiar elements found in the natural world, these new Wellness offerings feature organic patterns, textures, and colors. From large-scale abstract scenes reminiscent of foggy grey mountains to layered sky motifs that exude warmth, all are designed to soothe the soul and invigorate the senses. This collection also introduces the Hinoki range, consisting of three neutral-hued woodgrains that get their name from Japanese cypress trees famous for their “divine wood.”

“The concept of wellness has rippled through communities and industries as people look for a bit of respite from the stresses of modern life. We’re proud to offer intentional design coupled with high performance that can bring tranquility to healthcare settings,” says Danielle Mikesell, Global Vice President of Marketing and Design for Wilsonart. “The best part is that while these looks were created with healthcare in mind, they also work beautifully for hospitality, retail, and residential.”

Extending the 2020 Virtual Design Library umbrella theme of “Community,” the Wellness collection offers individual appeal — while also harmonizing to create a unique palette. Their coordinating possibilities increase exponentially when combined with Wilsonart’s engineered surfaces portfolio, including Wilsonart® Quartz, Solid Surface, High Pressure Laminate (HPL), and Coordinated Surfaces. This flexibility helps facilities quickly adapt to new modes of care.

Staying true to the durability and easy maintenance Wilsonart is known for, the 2020 Virtual Design Library Wellness collection also offers exceptional cleanability and resistance to scratches and scuffs for lasting beauty and high-quality appearance.

Learn more about the Virtual Design Library Wellness collection.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart , a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs. For more information and samples visit www.wilsonart.com or connect with us on Facebook , Houzz , Pinterest , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

