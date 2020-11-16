Park Aeropsace Corp. Announces Ben Shore is Leaving the Company

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kansas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced that Ben Shore, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development, has decided to leave the Company. Ben’s last day with the Company is planned to be December 23, 2020.



Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Ben is a great guy and a very smart guy. All of us who worked with him at Park very much enjoyed and appreciated being able to do so. It has been a real pleasure for us. We all wish Ben well in his future endeavors. We also all wish Ben the best of luck, which he likely will not need. Thanks Ben. It has been great working with you!”

