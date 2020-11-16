BoxVn Announces Key Partnership with WOW HYDRATE

WOW HYDRATE Becomes Official Drinks Partner of BoxVn

Beverage fosters hydration, improved physical well-being and alertness

Broad use of sugar-free protein water will help drivers during busy holiday season



/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, is pleased to announce partnership with WOW HYDRATE, a popular sugar-free electrolyte and protein water company, to provide discounted drinks to all drivers in BoxVn vehicles. Due to the incredible spike in numbers of new delivery drivers and the expected busy Christmas peak, drivers are working longer hours and may not be able to adequately hydrate themselves and recharge their energy. The sugar-free protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases vitamins into its water. Thus, this swift method is becoming a popular way to maintain hydration by consumers across multiple service sectors.

BoxVn has chosen to partner with WOW HYDRATE in a bid to ensure its drivers maintain a healthier lifestyle, improved physical well-being and increased alertness when behind the wheel. BoxVn joins a host of athletes who WOW HYDRATE support. They include undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, Manchester City and Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne, former solider and television presenter Ant Middleton and sports promoter Eddie Hearn.

Neil Young founder of WOW HYDRATE said of the partnership, “We are delighted to be partnering with BoxVn, ensuring drivers remain hydrated and healthy is important to us.”

Speaking about the partnership, BoxVn CEO James Gilzean said, “We are very happy to be working with WOW HYDRATE as our official drinks partner, they aren’t just a label but a quality product which the BoxVn team has used for some time. We always recommend the product to our drivers to promote a healthier lifestyle. I’m looking forward to working with the team more closely in the future.”

The sugar free electrolyte water and protein water has a unique push-cap technology which releases fresh ingredients into its water and is stocked in Tesco, Morrisons, Whole Foods and online at Amazon and Ocado. More information can be found by visiting at www.wowhydrate.com.

About BoxVn Limited

BoxVn Limited started as a small recruitment business and quickly evolved into a driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply business offering services so unique that it has revolutionized flexible vehicle supply, unemployment and the driver recruitment life cycle to provide a dependable and integral service to one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world. Our core business is the supply of Light Commercial Vehicles to logistics businesses on a flexible and medium-term basis, and is designed to serve logistics businesses and drivers first with a non-traditional approach offering a high-level of service at an affordable price point. For more information, please visit www.boxvn.co.uk.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, filing patent applications, product development, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in BoxVn periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.