Delaware Finalist for International Insurance Domicile of the Year

Shortlisted for European Captive Review honor

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro shared today that Delaware was named as one of three finalists for International Insurance Domicile of the Year within the European Captive Review Awards. The winning domicile will be announced in a virtual ceremony on November 26. Delaware is the fifth largest global captive domicile. Commissioner Navarro commended his staff and highlighted their experience and fluency in multiple languages as key attributes to the department’s success.

“With speakers of French, German, Lithuanian, Russian, and Spanish, and decades of experience in international captive matters, the Delaware Department of Insurance Captive Division has a worldwide presence that far exceeds our size,” said Commissioner Navarro, adding that the department’s work on international regulation is prominent in the industry. “Our team participates in supervisory colleges with other jurisdictions around the world to successfully coordinate insurance regulation on a global scale.”

In addition to the recent short-list announcement, the department’s captive team is one of only four captive domiciles to be trained and certified by the International Center for Captive Insurance Education. In 2019, Delaware was named a finalist for Non-Asian Domicile of the Year by leading industry magazine Captive Review.

To learn more about the Delaware Department of Insurance Captive Division, visit captive.delaware.gov.