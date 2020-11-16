Why Determined Parents are Turning to Tutor America to Keep Their Students on Track
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While teachers struggle to provide an effective educational experience through online classes, Tutor America stepped up to meet the demand for supplemental education. Tutor America’s revolutionary service allows parents to schedule a 60-minute online tutoring session with a top-quality tutor in less than five minutes without breaking the bank. Tutor America offers a completely free trial for new students. After a trial, parents can either pay per session, or set up regular tutoring for as little as $24 per session. Tutors can help with homework, study habits, understanding new content, and preparing for tests and quizzes.
So what makes Tutor America revolutionary? Unlike other tutoring services, Tutor America was founded by educators, which gives them an advantage when recruiting tutors. “Other services are looking at the wrong things,” said co-founder Adam May. “A tutor’s resume is important, but the best tutors all share one thing: a passion for teaching.” That’s why the hiring staff at Tutor America asks carefully crafted questions in interviews with each new tutor to assess their passion. May added, “Many platforms try to bring on as many tutors as possible to meet demand, but in doing so they sacrifice the ability to ensure the quality of each tutor.” By prioritizing quality over profit, Tutor America promises to avoid this fatal flaw. As more parents turn to Tutor America, they can be confident that their students are receiving the best quality online tutoring experience.
It’s unclear how long schools will be online, so parents are urged not to wait if they find that their students are struggling. Educators stress that early intervention can prevent the snowball effect that can have lasting consequences on student’s careers. Parents can learn more about Tutor America by visiting www.tutor-america.com, or by calling 800-316-8220 to speak with an experienced educator from Tutor America.
