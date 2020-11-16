Utility Mobile Apps Provider Backuptrans Sees Significant Revenue Uplift Since Switching to 2Checkout

An optimized cart, out-of-the-box merchandizing tools, more flexibility and support, as well as affiliate sales have contributed to this improvement

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced that Backuptrans – a leading developer in mobile backup-and-restore utility software – has doubled its online revenue since switching to 2Checkout’s Avangate monetization platform. The increase is attributed to an optimized shopping cart with 13% better cart conversion, easy-to-use promotional and cross-selling functionality, more localization options, and a 35% surge in sales generated by the Avangate Affiliates Network.



Prior to moving to 2Checkout’s monetization platform, Backuptrans had made slow progress on improving its eCommerce operations and was behind in terms of being able to service its customers in a modern and seamless way. Backuptrans was connected to 2Checkout’s Avangate affiliate network, generating around 20% of online sales from this channel. The switch to the full 2Checkout monetization platform was seamless, and the software company immediately noticed improved results across the board.

Backuptrans now benefits from 2Checkout’s all-in-one Avangate monetization platform, including advanced eCommerce, global payments, and subscription billing capabilities. Backuptrans opted for the reseller model, in which 2Checkout relieves the merchant, at a global level, of the burden related to sales tax management, invoicing, and compliance. In addition, the 2Checkout team has helped Backuptrans accelerate communication and promotional activities with the affiliate community, showing notable results from this channel: a 35% increase in sales generated from affiliates.

“We have doubled our online revenue since switching to 2Checkout’s eCommerce engine, by getting a better cart conversion rate to start with. We love the support we get from the 2Checkout team and the fact that they did not stop at the cart improvement. We are employing marketing and merchandizing tools to continue boosting our sales – both direct and via affiliates – and overall eCommerce operations, ultimately providing a better customer experience,” mentioned Eric NG, CEO at Backuptrans.

“We are very pleased with the progress Backuptrans has made around eCommerce and the increase in revenue they obtained since switching to 2Checkout. Especially when selling internationally, the complexity of digital commerce increases, and we are here to simplify operations for our clients so they can stay focused improving the products and services of their end-customers. With our local support for China as well as at a global level, we set our clients up for success and help them accelerate revenue without barriers. Their growth is our priority,” said Maggie Lee, Business Development, APAC, for 2Checkout.

About Backuptrans

Backuptrans is a leading software developer in cutting-edge mobile management field. Their software ranges from iPhone SMS backup and restore, Android SMS backup and restore, iPhone SMS to Android transfer, Android SMS to iPhone transfer, iPhone Contacts backup and restore, Android Contacts backup and restore, iPhone Contacts to Android transfer, Android Contacts to iPhone transfer and iTunes Backup Extractor etc.

More information on https://www.backuptrans.com/

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients' shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

Media Contact: Delia Ene, 2Checkout Email: press@2checkout.com Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654