Sammons Financial Group Completes Construction on West Des Moines Headquarters

Move-in to new campus to be complete by year-end

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial Group today announces the completion of its new campus in West Des Moines, Iowa. Initial limited occupancy of the building is currently underway with employees fully transitioned out of the previously leased space by year-end.



Located at 8300 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines, the six-story, 217,000-square foot headquarters provides more space and enhanced functionality for the company’s current and future employees and contractors. Poised for growth in the coming decade, the new headquarters offers contemporary space and amenities to attract and retain a growing employee base and business. Employees from each of the company’s diverse business lines operating in the Des Moines area will relocate to the building.

“If we have learned anything this past year, it is that our employees are stronger together,” said Esfand Dinshaw, chief executive officer of Sammons Financial Group. “We have aggressively invested in and grown our financial services business over the past two decades. We look forward to our new, owned space to create a more collaborative and functional work environment for our team.”

The company announced and celebrated plans with its groundbreaking in June 2019 and the project remained on schedule and on budget during the 18-month construction process.

“Our new space is modern and inspiring, and will allow us the room we need to grow in the next phase of our history,” said Rob TeKolste, president of Sammons Independent Annuity Group and the company’s West Des Moines site leader. “West Des Moines has been a good home for us, and we look forward to the day we can all celebrate this milestone together.”

Though the building is complete and the initial move-in will take place now through yearend, the majority of Central Iowa workers will continue to work remotely. Sammons Financial Group anticipates fully introducing the campus to its employees and distribution partners in 2021. As the community manages through COVID-19 containment, the company’s employees will return to office – and Sammons Financial Group will plan a grand opening – only when safe to do so.

“Because employee safety is always our No. 1 priority, right now it is best for the majority of our employees to continue to work from home until we can safely be together again,” said TeKolste. “We are excited to move to our beautiful new building as our investment in the campus is an investment in our employees and our strong culture.”

The new headquarters building consolidates approximately 600 West Des Moines-based employees with the campus serving as home to the member companies of its annuity, life insurance, and retirement product business lines.

“We applaud Sammons Financial Group for planting deeper roots in the city of West Des Moines and this new project will strongly contribute to our community and local economy,” said West Des Moines Mayor Steve Gaer. “We look forward to celebrating with the company in 2021, once the move-in is complete.”

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

