ABT TO HELP IMPROVE DATA ON PROBATION AND PRETRIAL SERVICES PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Rockville,MD, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC) has awarded Abt Associates a $3.66 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) called Outcome-Based Decision-Making Framework for the Federal Probation and Pretrial Services System. The work is for AOUSC’s Probation and Pretrial Services Office (PPSO), which supervises defendants released pending trial and offenders convicted of federal crimes and conditionally released to the community. Abt has been providing data and analytic support to PPSO for 13 years.

The agreement includes a base year and four option years. The AOUSC already has awarded Abt two task orders valued at $432,000 to:

Refine, operationalize, and test PPSO’s pretrial services logic model; identify strengths and weaknesses of its pretrial analysis file; and implement recommended improvements

Update annual post-conviction and pretrial analysis files using case management and criminal history data; report on revocation and re-arrest; and update routine recidivism and financial reports using risk assessment data.

“With more emphasis on community supervision instead of incarceration, it’s critical to have quality data on probation and pretrial programs,” says Dr. Christopher Spera, division vice president, Health and Environment. “We look forward to helping our long-term client with its important mission.”

