Physician Advocates for Women’s Sexual Rights Across the Globe in New Book

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Colo., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Female Genital Mutilations: The Story of Kedra” by Dr. Getu Tadesse Mindaye shares the story of Kedra and the loss and trauma millions of young girls experience around the world as victims of female genital mutilation (FGM). The book follows a young girl named Kedra, who is a victim of the most dangerous type of FGM called, infibulation. This heart-wrenching book shares Kedra’s battle with society and tradition in order to avoid rejection in her Somalian community in Ethiopia.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a procedure that involves partial or total removal of the female external genitalia, has no health benefits and is considered a violation of women’s sexual rights. This procedure is currently happening mostly in East, West and North Africa, as well as the Middle East. After witnessing the aftermath of female genital mutilation being performed on a young girl in the Somali region of Ethiopia, the author wanted to share this hidden reality with the civilized world. During Dr. Tadesse’s time working as a physician in this region, more than 65% of the women came to the clinic with health issues related to the effects of FGM. The book presents in great detail the short and long-term effects of FGM and the aftermath for the victims in the countries where this procedure is being performed.

“While working as a physician in different hospitals throughout the Ethiopian capital I saw many victims of FGM,” said the author. “In 2000, I witnessed the aftermath of a young girl who had the most dangerous type of FGM procedure performed on her. I then wondered who speaks up for this young girl and the millions of others? I want to be the voice for these victims and bring attention and intervention to this violation of human rights.”

Throughout the book, readers will discover the hardships and heartache Kedra experiences in her shocking journey as a woman born in Ethiopia living by her family’s traditions, cultures and religions. This eye-opening story will resonate with readers in unimaginable ways as they come to know this young girl’s suffering and bravery. Ultimately, the author hopes this book will educate readers on this practice and encourage them to help by being the voice for the millions of girls who cannot speak for themselves.

About the author

Dr. Getu Tadesse Mindaye graduated in medicine at the Medical Faculty of Santiago de Cuba in 1991. After graduating, he went back to his own country of Ethiopia and started working as a physician heading the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Department. Dr. Tadesse worked with both UNICEF and WHO to eradicate Guinea Worm and polio. He also oversaw the expansion of Ethiopian Public Immunization (EPI) coverage in the region as well as contributed in the prevention of upper respiratory infections and diarrheal diseases. After witnessing the aftermath of genital mutilation being performed on little girls in the Somali region of Ethiopia, he joined a nonprofit organization working against FGM. Dr. Tadesse has given several health education presentations about and against FGM in order to create better awareness of the practice and has requested the Ethiopian government to criminalize FGM. Dr. Tadesse currently resides in Aurora, Colorado with his family.

