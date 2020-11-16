TrueCommerce Acquires B2BGateway

Unified commerce solutions provider adds new connectivity options and expands global reach

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced today that it has acquired B2BGateway, a leading global provider of managed cloud service solutions for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and API data connectivity to suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers. With this acquisition, TrueCommerce further expands its global footprint and extends its growing leadership position in the unified commerce market with new fully managed connectivity options for organizations of all sizes.



“This announcement demonstrates TrueCommerce’s continued investment in the accelerated evolution of our global commerce network—both through in-house innovation and smart acquisitions of forward-looking companies like B2BGateway,” said Michael Cornell, CEO of TrueCommerce. “We’re excited that B2BGateway is joining us on this journey and will play a significant role in helping us shape the future of unified commerce.”

The acquisition fuels TrueCommerce’s global growth with expanded services and integrations with leading business systems, such as Xero, Skubana, Exact, and Mamut. Furthermore, the addition of B2BGateway increases TrueCommerce’s significant presence in the NetSuite, Acumatica, and QuickBooks segments.

B2BGateway’s offerings are finely tuned for the needs of small and mid-sized businesses, which is also a key market segment for TrueCommerce. The combined companies will continue to deliver the strong technical expertise and solid infrastructure that allows SMBs to free up their resources to focus on growing their core business.

“We are thrilled to join the TrueCommerce community,” said Kevin Hoyle, CEO of B2BGateway. “We are bringing our proven, agile solutions that will further enhance the vast connectivity infrastructure they have built. TrueCommerce and B2BGateway share the same customer-centric culture and commitment to deliver the highest level of service. I am confident that this new partnership will create incredible opportunities for our team and customers alike.”

This acquisition brings extensive opportunities to current B2BGateway customers who want to expand their omnichannel operations and increase their supply chain visibility. These customers will have access to TrueCommerce’s wide variety of solutions and apps, including supplier enablement, product information management, collaborative replenishment, eCommerce, and fulfillment.

About B2BGateway

B2BGateway.Net is a leading global EDI solution provider and Data Integration specialist. Our EDI solutions can fully integrate with all leading Accounting/ERP software solutions, including QuickBooks, SAP, NetSuite, Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, and many, many more. Our global footprint covers North America, Europe, and Australia, with office locations in Rhode Island, USA, in Shannon, Ireland, and Sydney, Australia. B2BGateway’s award-winning EDI services have been recognized by customers, peers, and respected industry publications. For more information, visit www.B2BGateway.Net

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades, TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com

