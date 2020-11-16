New Children’s Book, Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids, Now Available
Written for children 4-8 years old, book offers easy-to-understand explanation of the coronavirus, practical steps for protectionDALLAS, TEXAS, US, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local author Aimee Carroll launches a new children’s book, Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids. This illustrated children’s book provides a simple and easy-to-understand explanation of COVID-19. Written in rhyme, children learn practical steps to protect themselves and others from the virus. The book ends on a positive note, thanking doctors and nurses. The target age group is 4-8 years.
Author Carroll said: “This book was challenging because it had to balance two competing objectives. First, I didn’t want the book to scare kids with menacing virus illustrations and potential serious health outcomes. Second, I wanted to ensure the book treated today’s pandemic with enough seriousness to spark action.”
Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids provides parents and their children both an educational tool and a way to remember this historic and unprecedented time. This book can also be a great resource for pre-schools, kindergartens and elementary schools.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon, and fans are encouraged to follow Behind the Mask… on Facebook.
About the Author: Behind the Mask of COVID-19 for Kids is Aimee Carroll's debut children's book, dedicated to her school-age daughters during the pandemic. She likes to rhyme most of the time, from everyday conversation to her family's annual Christmas letter. She is in the rhyming zone when crafting her own parody song lyrics. Carroll is a corporate marketing executive who holds a business degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of California, Davis. She’s also the mother of two daughters.
