Blink Charging Introduces Cable Management Solution for New and Existing EV Charger Locations

Cable Management Solution allows for a consumer-friendly charging experience while reducing the number of touchpoints on EV charging equipment

New product offering addresses the needs of the estimated $17.6 billion global EV charging infrastructure market*

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the introduction of its innovative Cable Management Solution for use with both new Blink charging stations and retrofit installations of its IQ 200 charging stations.

The cable management product responds to the EV charging market demand for flexible EV charging equipment configurations. The elegant solution effortlessly maintains the equipment's cords promoting safety around charging stations and ongoing preventative maintenance of EV chargers.

"This new product offering speaks to what Blink is all about—being the most flexible and resourceful EV charging company. We pride ourselves on responding to the needs of our host locations," remarked Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The cable management system is compatible with both the rectangular and triangular pedestal charging stations for new deployments and installed equipment. It also works with wall or pedestal mounted chargers, keeping the charging cable off the ground while providing convenience for consumers charging their EVs. The system includes a retraction mechanism modeled after traditional gas pump designs, ensuring ease of use for familiar gas pump operations. Additionally, the cable management system eliminates an EV driver's need to wrap the charging cable around the pedestal, saves time for drivers, and minimizes tripping hazards. Many fleet operations and large RFPs from utilities and municipalities increasingly require cable management solutions, and Blink is pleased to be able to address these requirements in an elegant and slim design.

"As a leader in the EV industry, product innovation is a primary and vital focus for our Company. Whether it is the 80-amp Blink IQ 200 charger, our local load-sharing capabilities, our innovative portable emergency EV chargers, or this Cable Management Solution, we are committed to expanding the portfolio of our products. Our product and technology solutions will benefit the EV industry as a whole," commented Josh Winkler, Blink's Senior Vice President of Product and Technology.

The Company has indicated that it has been investing in the continued expansion of its EV charging product line-up with additional product innovations expected. Those new products will add to the recent announcements, including the development of solar, off-grid, modular EV charging with SG Blocks, and high-power inductive DC fast charging systems with EnerSys.

The new Cable Management Solution is available for new or existing equipment hosts. More information is available by contacting the Company or visiting its website at BlinkCharging.com.

Pictured ABove: The Cable Management Solution that uses a swivel and pulley system to keep charging cables off the ground

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

