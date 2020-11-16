Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,131 in the last 365 days.

Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference, November 18th at 1:20 PM Eastern Time
  • The Jefferies Virtual Public Cloud Summit, November 30th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time
  • The Morgan Stanley Future of App Development Conference, December 9th at 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc., (Nasdaq: SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Investor Relations Contact
Paul Thomas
Sumo Logic
pthomas@sumologic.com
(650) 214-3847

Media Contact
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.