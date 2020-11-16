SAFR® from RealNetworks is chosen to provide features, including mask detection and face recognition, for G2K Group’s video analytics platform

First deployment featuring SAFR mask detection enables 15,000 fans to safely attend the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020 during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a global partnership with German tech company G2K Group GmbH to revolutionize real-time video analytics. SAFR features including face recognition, mask detection, person detection, and demographic analysis have been integrated into Parsifal — a robust AI platform providing actionable video analytics for verticals such as retail, transportation, smart cities, and sports and entertainment. SAFR’s mask detection and Parsifal’s contactless body temperature scan were key features that won G2K a contract from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to provide entry screening for spectators attending the Super Cup Final 2020.



“SAFR from RealNetworks’ partnership with G2K Group is characterized by the innovation, quality, and professionalism of both companies. SAFR’s computer vision features add critical data to the Parsifal platform enhancing the overall video analytics offering and unlocking new customer use cases such as mask detection,” said Jose Larrucea, SVP EMEA & LATAM at RealNetworks.

SAFR’s high performance on live video makes it a natural fit for integration into Parsifal, which relies on actionable real-time insights to improve general surveillance, behavioral predictions, access control, and response to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The first major deployment of Parsifal featuring SAFR was in September at the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020 in Budapest, where a partial return of fans was tested under guidelines by the Hungarian Public Health Authorities. The SAFR-enabled Parsifal platform enabled more than 15,000 spectators to return to the stadium under the required health and safety conditions.

Parsifal was deployed on cameras at each entry, performing rapid, automated fever scanning and mask detection while alerting attendants of any anomalies. According to Andreas Schaer, Chief of Venue Operations for UEFA, the automated screening technology deployed by G2K helped UEFA and the Hungarian Football Federation deliver a safe and secure major football event with public attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“The cooperation with SAFR has reached its next stage with the very successful project with UEFA for the Super Cup Final 2020. The use of SAFR's highly accurate mask detection algorithm strengthened the overall Parsifal solution, making it better able to serve customers dealing with the realities of a global pandemic. G2K is looking forward to many more projects and further strengthening its prosperous partnership with SAFR,” said Georg Rennenkampff, G2K VP Partnership Management.

About SAFR

SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s foremost face recognition platform with face- and person-based computer vision features for live video intelligence. It is designed to deliver highly accurate, actionable insights under challenging real-world conditions. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, watchlist management, or face-based secure access, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

About G2K

G2K Group ( www.g2k.ai ) stands for AI made in Germany. The tech company’s experience extends across all disciplines of value creation from data; from collection, transformation, correlation, networking to smart action derivation. The three main business segments are threat protection in preventative security management, gaining customer insights for experience optimization and reducing of infection risks to contain COVID-19, G2K is a member of the German Federal Association of Artificial Intelligence (KI Bundesversband) and founding member of the German Federal Association for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (BSKI).

