McDonald’s Operator McBee Enterprises Combats COVID-19 With Squadle Food Safety Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a technology company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced that McBee Enterprises, which operates a large McDonald’s restaurant franchise across Massachusetts’ South Shore and on Cape Cod, has implemented Squadle Digital Checklist across all its stores. Leveraging Squadle’s Digital Food Safety and Digital Shift Management products, McBee Enterprises has been able to effortlessly keep stores in compliance with mandated food safety regulations.



Digital food safety checklists record up-to-the-minute completion rates while personalized dashboards send text and email alerts for a real-time pulse on the activity and compliance in each store. At McBee Enterprises, store managers and supervisors can verify food safety compliance remotely and in real time to ensure that all critical safety standards have been met. Overall, the introduction of Squadle’s products has enabled restaurant staff to save time on food safety and compliance tasks, and instead focus that time on customers and Covid protocols.

“Once the daily food safety checks are done, supervisors can audit results on a daily basis. The supervisors no longer have to physically visit restaurants and review paper pages to make sure food safety checks are done,” said Mark McBee, Owner and Operator of McBee Enterprises.

With Squadle Checklists, McBee Enterprises is seeing the following benefits:

Time savings through efficient operations: Saving 90 minutes a day in man hours through Squadle’s food safety checks.

Fewer people needed for food safety: Food safety checks now require one employee rather than three. This time saved is reallocated to more customer-facing tasks.

McBee Enterprises also is taking advantage of the Squadle Shift Management Checklists with its COVID-specific requirements to maintain safety standards. Squadle Shift Management is a cloud-based, digital solution where standard operating procedures are displayed with a daily completion percentage for each location, providing a benchmark for operational consistency.

Squadle is a customizable operations platform that restaurants, convenience stores and retailers can use to fully digitize their paper-based manager playbooks, checklists, and compliance forms to ensure higher completion rates, leading to more efficient operations and better customer experiences.

