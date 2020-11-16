Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $169.3 million or $12.91 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $25.7 million or $5.14 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.



The three months ended September 30, 2020 included a non-cash loss on impairment charge of $128.9 million on the carrying amount of our longer-term warm stacked drillship, the Titanium Explorer.

As of September 30, 2020, Vantage had approximately $179.2 million in cash, including $13.5 million of restricted cash, compared to $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020, and $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “I continue to be very proud of the Company’s performance during these challenging times. While the COVID-19 pandemic and the related global economic crisis continue to weigh on activity in the industry, I am pleased that we have been successful in adding backlog, namely on the Emerald Driller and the Soehanah. Our focus remains on operating safely and efficiently, delivering excellence for our esteemed clients, managing costs and conserving cash.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 18,069 $ 35,830 $ 95,539 $ 101,575 Contract termination revenue — — — 594,029 Reimbursables and other 2,142 4,814 12,903 15,978 Total revenue 20,211 40,644 108,442 711,582 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 27,231 37,915 113,890 114,538 General and administrative 3,829 6,644 15,715 86,014 Depreciation 18,230 18,459 54,647 55,491 Loss on impairment 128,876 — 128,876 — Total operating costs and expenses 178,166 63,018 313,128 256,043 (Loss) income from operations (157,955 ) (22,374 ) (204,686 ) 455,539 Other income (expense) Interest income 41 4,245 853 113,614 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,510 ) (10,465 ) (25,531 ) (36,715 ) Other, net (46 ) 97 2,321 221 Total other (expense) income (8,515 ) (6,123 ) (22,357 ) 77,120 (Loss) income before income taxes (166,470 ) (28,497 ) (227,043 ) 532,659 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,855 (2,749 ) 4,752 15,852 Net (loss) income (169,325 ) (25,748 ) (231,795 ) 516,807 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (28 ) 16 (312 ) Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (169,327 ) $ (25,720 ) $ (231,811 ) $ 517,119 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (12.91 ) $ (5.14 ) $ (17.68 ) $ 102.47 Diluted $ (12.91 ) $ (5.14 ) $ (17.68 ) $ 102.14 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 13,115 5,000 13,115 5,047 Diluted 13,115 5,000 13,115 5,063 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 11,820 $ 14,910 $ 48,962 $ 46,763 Deepwater 11,958 18,103 50,828 50,409 Operations support 2,177 3,014 7,631 9,474 Reimbursables 1,276 1,888 6,469 7,892 $ 27,231 $ 37,915 $ 113,890 $ 114,538 Utilization Jackups 40.0 % 98.4 % 62.2 % 96.8 % Deepwater 28.2 % 41.3 % 45.1 % 41.0 %









Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,736 $ 231,947 Restricted cash 8,952 2,511 Trade receivables, net 39,110 46,504 Inventory 51,311 48,368 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,491 16,507 Total current assets 280,600 345,837 Property and equipment Property and equipment 803,405 1,002,968 Accumulated depreciation (264,240 ) (281,842 ) Property and equipment, net 539,165 721,126 Operating lease ROU assets 4,463 6,706 Other assets 11,161 17,068 Total assets $ 835,389 $ 1,090,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,587 $ 49,599 Other current liabilities 28,324 26,936 Total current liabilities 54,911 76,535 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $5,191 and $6,421, respectively 344,809 343,579 Other long-term liabilities 15,219 17,532 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,924 634,770 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (214,747 ) 17,064 Controlling interest shareholders' equity 419,190 651,847 Noncontrolling interests 1,260 1,244 Total equity 420,450 653,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 835,389 $ 1,090,737









Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (231,795 ) $ 516,807 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 54,647 55,491 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,229 1,217 Amortization of debt discount — 5,354 Amortization of contract value — 1,643 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes — 5,779 Share-based compensation expense 1,358 1,053 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (36 ) 59 Loss on disposal of assets 52 109 Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement (2,278 ) — Loss on impairment 128,876 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 7,394 (8,036 ) Inventory (1,924 ) (1,688 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 483 (2,046 ) Other assets 4,250 3,214 Accounts payable (20,734 ) 2,320 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (2,598 ) 11,011 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (61,076 ) 592,287 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (2,634 ) (7,229 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,634 ) (7,229 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests — 1,181 Debt issuance costs — (487 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 694 Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (63,710 ) 585,752 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 242,944 239,387 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 179,234 $ 825,139



