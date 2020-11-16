Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020
HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $169.3 million or $12.91 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $25.7 million or $5.14 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
The three months ended September 30, 2020 included a non-cash loss on impairment charge of $128.9 million on the carrying amount of our longer-term warm stacked drillship, the Titanium Explorer.
As of September 30, 2020, Vantage had approximately $179.2 million in cash, including $13.5 million of restricted cash, compared to $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, as of June 30, 2020, and $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.
Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “I continue to be very proud of the Company’s performance during these challenging times. While the COVID-19 pandemic and the related global economic crisis continue to weigh on activity in the industry, I am pleased that we have been successful in adding backlog, namely on the Emerald Driller and the Soehanah. Our focus remains on operating safely and efficiently, delivering excellence for our esteemed clients, managing costs and conserving cash.”
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.
Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 800
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700
|Vantage Drilling International
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Contract drilling services
|$
|18,069
|$
|35,830
|$
|95,539
|$
|101,575
|Contract termination revenue
|—
|—
|—
|594,029
|Reimbursables and other
|2,142
|4,814
|12,903
|15,978
|Total revenue
|20,211
|40,644
|108,442
|711,582
|Operating costs and expenses
|Operating costs
|27,231
|37,915
|113,890
|114,538
|General and administrative
|3,829
|6,644
|15,715
|86,014
|Depreciation
|18,230
|18,459
|54,647
|55,491
|Loss on impairment
|128,876
|—
|128,876
|—
|Total operating costs and expenses
|178,166
|63,018
|313,128
|256,043
|(Loss) income from operations
|(157,955
|)
|(22,374
|)
|(204,686
|)
|455,539
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|41
|4,245
|853
|113,614
|Interest expense and other financing charges
|(8,510
|)
|(10,465
|)
|(25,531
|)
|(36,715
|)
|Other, net
|(46
|)
|97
|2,321
|221
|Total other (expense) income
|(8,515
|)
|(6,123
|)
|(22,357
|)
|77,120
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(166,470
|)
|(28,497
|)
|(227,043
|)
|532,659
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|2,855
|(2,749
|)
|4,752
|15,852
|Net (loss) income
|(169,325
|)
|(25,748
|)
|(231,795
|)
|516,807
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|2
|(28
|)
|16
|(312
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders
|$
|(169,327
|)
|$
|(25,720
|)
|$
|(231,811
|)
|$
|517,119
|(Loss) earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(12.91
|)
|$
|(5.14
|)
|$
|(17.68
|)
|$
|102.47
|Diluted
|$
|(12.91
|)
|$
|(5.14
|)
|$
|(17.68
|)
|$
|102.14
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|13,115
|5,000
|13,115
|5,047
|Diluted
|13,115
|5,000
|13,115
|5,063
|Vantage Drilling International
|Supplemental Operating Data
|(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating costs and expenses
|Jackups
|$
|11,820
|$
|14,910
|$
|48,962
|$
|46,763
|Deepwater
|11,958
|18,103
|50,828
|50,409
|Operations support
|2,177
|3,014
|7,631
|9,474
|Reimbursables
|1,276
|1,888
|6,469
|7,892
|$
|27,231
|$
|37,915
|$
|113,890
|$
|114,538
|Utilization
|Jackups
|40.0
|%
|98.4
|%
|62.2
|%
|96.8
|%
|Deepwater
|28.2
|%
|41.3
|%
|45.1
|%
|41.0
|%
|Vantage Drilling International
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|(In thousands, except share and par value information)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|165,736
|$
|231,947
|Restricted cash
|8,952
|2,511
|Trade receivables, net
|39,110
|46,504
|Inventory
|51,311
|48,368
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,491
|16,507
|Total current assets
|280,600
|345,837
|Property and equipment
|Property and equipment
|803,405
|1,002,968
|Accumulated depreciation
|(264,240
|)
|(281,842
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|539,165
|721,126
|Operating lease ROU assets
|4,463
|6,706
|Other assets
|11,161
|17,068
|Total assets
|$
|835,389
|$
|1,090,737
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|26,587
|$
|49,599
|Other current liabilities
|28,324
|26,936
|Total current liabilities
|54,911
|76,535
|Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $5,191 and $6,421, respectively
|344,809
|343,579
|Other long-term liabilities
|15,219
|17,532
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|633,924
|634,770
|Accumulated (deficit) earnings
|(214,747
|)
|17,064
|Controlling interest shareholders' equity
|419,190
|651,847
|Noncontrolling interests
|1,260
|1,244
|Total equity
|420,450
|653,091
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|835,389
|$
|1,090,737
|Vantage Drilling International
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(231,795
|)
|$
|516,807
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|Depreciation expense
|54,647
|55,491
|Amortization of debt financing costs
|1,229
|1,217
|Amortization of debt discount
|—
|5,354
|Amortization of contract value
|—
|1,643
|PIK interest on the Convertible Notes
|—
|5,779
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,358
|1,053
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(36
|)
|59
|Loss on disposal of assets
|52
|109
|Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement
|(2,278
|)
|—
|Loss on impairment
|128,876
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|7,394
|(8,036
|)
|Inventory
|(1,924
|)
|(1,688
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|483
|(2,046
|)
|Other assets
|4,250
|3,214
|Accounts payable
|(20,734
|)
|2,320
|Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|(2,598
|)
|11,011
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(61,076
|)
|592,287
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Additions to property and equipment
|(2,634
|)
|(7,229
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,634
|)
|(7,229
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests
|—
|1,181
|Debt issuance costs
|—
|(487
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|—
|694
|Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(63,710
|)
|585,752
|Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|242,944
|239,387
|Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|$
|179,234
|$
|825,139