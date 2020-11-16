Google Selects MilkStrip for Startup Accelerator Program as First-Ever Biotech Company Focused on Breast Milk

MilkStrip to Amplify Business Growth in the Baby-Tech Industry Through Program

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MilkStrip, the first biotech and wellness company to provide real-time breast milk diagnostics at-home, today announced it was selected to join Google for Startups Accelerator: Europe , a three-month program designed to boost European and Israeli startups’ business growth. MilkStrip was chosen as one of the nine participants and the first-ever biotech startup focused on breast milk. Leveraging Google products and its world-class team of engineers and experts, the program starts this month and aims to amplify business growth for the company across the baby-tech industry.



“We are thrilled to be selected as one of only nine startups for Google’s Accelerator Program and the only one focused on modern-day parenting needs and breast milk,” said Hadas-Shatz-Azouly, COO, VP R&D and co-founder of MilkStrip. “Every mother faces the same concern of uncertainty when it comes to breast milk’s freshness and nutrition value. Our at-home diagnostic kits reassure parents in just three minutes that their babies are receiving optimal nutrition and their breast milk is still good whether it’s been frozen or stored for many days.”

To address the uncertainty parents face when feeding their babies, MilkStrip is harnessing biotechnology to help parents make informed wellness decisions for their babies. The company recently launched two revolutionary breast milk diagnostic kits: the Vitamin C Breastmilk Rapid Test and the Expiration Breastmilk Rapid Test . The first-to-market, patented diagnostic kits and corresponding app evaluate the nutritional profile and shelf life of breast milk in three minutes.

According to Fact.MR’s market research report , the home-use diagnostic market is expected to surpass $6.3B by 2026. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the availability of home diagnostic tests, and there is a growing need for enhanced efficiency, accuracy and convenience of at-home tests especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With expecting mothers getting outside less and wanting to limit exposure to hospital settings whenever possible, parents are looking to get answers to questions at home and as fast as they can.

“Google’s Accelerator Program will help take our startup to the next level,” said Avital Beck, CEO and co-founder of MilkStrip. “Much like how Google gives users answers in seconds, we are looking to put parents at ease in under three minutes. We want to ensure babies are getting the sustenance and nutrition needed through an unprecedented year and far beyond.”

