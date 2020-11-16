Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing proprietary intranasal vaccines and peptide therapeutics for liver disease, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
11:25 am Eastern Time

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 23, 2020 to Thursday, December 3, 2020
Fireside chat recording available to conference participants

3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
8:00 am Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events / Presentations.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:

     
Stacey Jurchison
Altimmune, Investor Relations
Phone: 410-474-8200
sjurchison@altimmune.com 		  Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 

