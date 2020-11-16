/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Holographic Academy expects Quantum technology to be integrated into Hologram technology". At present, the research and application prospects of quantum technology are becoming the focus of the development of frontier technology in China. The development of quantum technology has great scientific significance and strategic value. It is a major disruptive technological innovation that has an impact on the traditional technological system and makes breakthroughs. It will lead to a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation.



Quantum computing is another key scientific and technological field that is prioritized by all countries. Compared with traditional computers, quantum computers have unique advantages. In a traditional computer, a bit can only be one of the states of 0 or 1 at a certain time. However, in a quantum computer, due to the existence of quantum superposition states, a quantum bit can record both 0 and 1 states simultaneously. As a result, quantum computers have the potential to far exceed conventional computers in computing power.

In the quantum computing track, western technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Intel have the first-mover advantage and continuously realize the manipulation of more quantum bits through different technological paths. In October last year, Google researchers published a paper in Nature, the British journal, claiming that they developed a quantum computing system based on a quantum chip containing 54 quantum bits. It takes about 200 seconds to complete a task that would take a conventional supercomputer 10,000 years to complete.

Quantum holography is coming

In traditional holography, the film can use a non-scattered reference beam to record the interference pattern of monochromatic light scattered from the object being imaged. Scientists can then use the reference beam replica to illuminate the generated image, creating a virtual image of the original object. Holography was first proposed by physicist Dennis Garber in 1948. The purpose was to improve the resolution of electron microscopes and demonstrate them by optics. The hologram can be formed by superimposing the phase and amplitude distribution of the signal with a known reference. The original concept was electronic holography. After the invention of laser optical holography, it became a popular three-dimensional imaging macroscopic object, information encryption, and microscopic imaging technology.

However, the expansion of holograms into the ultrafast field remains a challenge in the field of electronics, although the development of this technology will provide the highest possible spatial and temporal resolution for advanced imaging applications in condensed matter physics. In the study, published in the Journal, Science Advances, Ivan Madan and an interdisciplinary research team at the departments of the ultra-fast microscope and electron scattering, physics, science, and technology in Switzerland, the UK, and Spain, describe in detail the process of making holograms by using local electromagnetic fields. Scientists used the ultra-fast transmission electron microscope (UEM) to obtain electromagnetic holograms with attosecond/nanometer resolution. In the new method, scientists rely on electromagnetic fields to split electron wave functions in quantum coherent superpositions of different energy states.

The researchers said that the latest experiments are important to understand the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics and help to better understand the nature of wave functions. They hope to use this method to create holograms of more complex quantum objects.

Recently, WIMI has established the "Holographic Academy of Science" to conduct research on the cutting-edge technology of holographic AR and technology innovation. WIMI Holographic Academy is committed to the unknown of holographic vision technology, with the driving force of regarding human vision as the goal, to carry out basic science and innovative technology research. It aims to promote cutting-edge research in computer science and related fields, such as holography and quantum computing, facing the actual industry scenarios and the future world. It will establish a platform for industry-research cooperation, promote the application of major scientific and technological innovations, and build a deeply integrated ecosystem of industries and research centers.

At present, the Holographic Academy has developed rapidly. In just one month, it has mobilized many scientists around the world to participate in the "new technology strategy". The Holographic Academy will also set up a strong research and development system for the field of holographic vision to serve the global new economy to reserve core technologies. WIMI Holographic Academy focuses more on in-depth exploration in professional and vertical fields, and expands scientific research on the future world in the following areas:

1. Holographic computing science: biological holographic computing, quantum holographic computing, photon holographic computing, neutrino holographic computing, and maglev holographic computing.

2. Holographic communication science: quantum holographic communication, dark matter holographic communication, vacuum holographic communication, photon holographic communication, quark holographic communication, maglev holographic communication, and brain-machine holographic communication.

3. Micro-integration science: neutrino micro-integration, biological micro-integration, photonic micro-integration, quantum micro-integration, maglev micro-integration, decay micro-integration, fusion micro-integration, and fission micro-integration.

4. Holographic cloud science: quantum holographic cloud, photon holographic cloud, atmospheric holographic cloud, and space holographic cloud.

The establishment of WIMI Holographic Academy of Sciences is conducive to the use of advanced artificial intelligence vision research and talent reserve resources to further improve the global research and development layout of WIMI, and seize more opportunities for development through advanced technologies in the coming 5G era.

