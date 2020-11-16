Cologne.Dog Unleashes All-Natural Deodorant For People & Their Pets
All-natural cedarwood and sage molecular deodorants, cleansers, and fragrances for those who are frustrated by stubborn smells.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone with a pet can confirm they are more than just pets, they're part of the family.
But we also can't deny that a dog’s nose is more sensitive to harsh chemicals that are found in almost all fragrances and deodorants. Cologne.Dog discovered the world’s safest oil and water emulsions that are strong enough to combat wet dog smell, without causing any irritation to dogs and others with a sensitive smell.
Dog-odorize them naturally with safe and healthy Cologne.Dog.
When your dog's coat looks a little "ruff," give them a cruelty-free, beautiful, healthy coat with Cologne.Dog, a groundbreaking new product that is both unisex and unispecies.
That's right; it's perfect for pets and people.
With the dog days of summer behind us, starve stinky bacteria by eliminating the most offensive odors.
Scented with the highest quality USDA organic essential oils, it's strong enough to tackle dog odor yet safe enough for the most sensitive skin.
Dogs are known to be self-grooming animals, so if they lick their fur, it's crucial to ensure the products you're putting on them are safe.
Cologne.Dog is a natural product. You can actually see the separation between oil and water. Just a few gentle shakes mix the layers away completely.
Healthy and multipurpose, this eco-friendly deodorant is non-volatile, non-irritating, and alcohol-free. Infused with essential oils, Vitamin D + E for body and skin, by removing solvents, Cologne.Dog has introduced a new way to deliver high-quality nutrients while preserving the natural potential of essential oils and nutrients.
Highly regarded as a solvent-free, vitamin-infused, hydrating deodorant and cleanser, it thoroughly and gently cleans dirt, grime, and oils while simultaneously softening coat hair for cuddle-ready perfection.
"I made Cologne.Dog after trying to help a friend in need. As a scientist, having practiced clinical sciences and spending time in the lab to perform molecular biology, genetics, and tissue culture work with adult stem cell differentiation to produce collagen, I had enough intuition to know I could not use ‘Volatile Organic Solvents’ that are commonly found in fragrances. Cologne.Dog eliminates solvents, and advocates awareness of public overexposure to solvents for cruelty-free eco-friendly sustainable options." - Ray Fatahi, Ph.D. Founder & President, Cologne.Dog.
USDA Certified Organic essential oils are retained in their potent anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic forms to kill odor and disease-causing bugs.
Cleans and disinfects. Safe enough for the skin of humans, strong enough to get rid of wet dog smell. Use on humans, dogs, other mammals, yoga mats, and surfaces without the oiliness.
Available now at the early adopter discount price of $19 per bottle!
Healthy Multipurpose Molecular Fragrances, Deodorants, and Topicals.
