Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of K Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in the 300 block of K Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:28 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 56 year-old Clifford Hutchinson, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.