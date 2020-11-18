Fractionalized Trust Deeds Explained in New Website

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Trust deed investments can provide higher returns, particularly in times when interest rates are low," explains Joffrey Long, Private Money Lender.

Getting easier access to investing in real estate loans is explained at www.FractionalizedTrustDeeds.com.

A trust deed sounds great, but it's $750,000 and you don't have that amount available. By investing in a "multi-lender loan," (another term for Fractionalized Trust Deeds) you can place a smaller amount into a portion of the loan. Then, an assignment of your portion of the trust deed is recorded with the County Recorder, similar to when you bought your home.

At FractionalizedTrustDeeds.com, you'll find answers to a number of questions, including:

* How monthly payments are handled

* How IRAs can invest in multi-lender loans

* Different ways they are originated

* How the loans are serviced

* How interest reporting is completed

* Some things to look out for

* How assignments of partial interests are recorded with the County Recorder

Take time to visit www.FractionalizedTrustDeeds.com and find out what trust deed investors know.

Joffrey Long, is President of Southwest Bancorp, a private money direct lender, arranger of private (hard) money loans, and loan servicer. Joffrey also testifies as an private money lending expert witness in trials and arbitrations.

Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
+1 818-635-1777
email us here

