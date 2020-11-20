Business Purpose Exemption: Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness

Business Purpose Exemption

Joffrey Long

Joffrey Long Announces New Webpage to be Launched

It's critical for makers and arrangers of private (hard) money loans to understand the Business Purpose Exemption.”
— Joffrey Long
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joffrey Long, Private Money Lender and Expert Witness, announces the release of a new web document, located at www.BusinessPurposeExemption.com. It provide an overview of some key questions involved in use of the business purpose exemption when making or arranging real estate loans.

In easy-to-read question/answer format, the document asks, in addition to other questions:

* What is the exemption?

* To whom is it important?

* What loans are impacted?

* Why do lenders use the exemption?

* What about loans to LLC's and Corporations?

* Are Owner-Occupied loans covered?

* Are there common problems with Business Purpose Exemption loans?

* Important questions to consider

In just a few days, (estimated launch: Nov 25) visit www.BusinessPurposeExemption.com and get an overview of this important area in real estate lending. It's critical for makers and arrangers of private (hard) money loans to understand the Business Purpose Exemption. Joffrey Long breaks it down into practical questions. From new trust deed brokers and investors to those with decades of experience, this will help you improve your skills and knowledge and make you aware of important questions to consider.

Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
+1 818-635-1777
info@asksw.com

You just read:

Business Purpose Exemption: Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
+1 818-635-1777 "
Company/Organization
Southwest Bancorp
17045 Chatsworth St, Suite 101
Granada Hills, California, 91344
United States
+1 818-366-5200
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Business Purpose Exemption: Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness
Fractionalized Trust Deeds Explained in New Website
New DRE Commissioner Interviewed by Duane Gomer
View All Stories From This Author