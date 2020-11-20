Business Purpose Exemption: Joffrey Long, Private Money Expert Witness
Joffrey Long Announces New Webpage to be Launched
It's critical for makers and arrangers of private (hard) money loans to understand the Business Purpose Exemption.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joffrey Long, Private Money Lender and Expert Witness, announces the release of a new web document, located at www.BusinessPurposeExemption.com. It provide an overview of some key questions involved in use of the business purpose exemption when making or arranging real estate loans.
— Joffrey Long
In easy-to-read question/answer format, the document asks, in addition to other questions:
* What is the exemption?
* To whom is it important?
* What loans are impacted?
* Why do lenders use the exemption?
* What about loans to LLC's and Corporations?
* Are Owner-Occupied loans covered?
* Are there common problems with Business Purpose Exemption loans?
* Important questions to consider
In just a few days, (estimated launch: Nov 25) visit www.BusinessPurposeExemption.com and get an overview of this important area in real estate lending. It's critical for makers and arrangers of private (hard) money loans to understand the Business Purpose Exemption. Joffrey Long breaks it down into practical questions. From new trust deed brokers and investors to those with decades of experience, this will help you improve your skills and knowledge and make you aware of important questions to consider.
Joffrey Long
Southwest Bancorp
+1 818-635-1777
info@asksw.com