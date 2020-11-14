Middlesex Barracks/Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A304842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2020

STREET: 236 GRANITEVILLE RD

TOWN: Williamstown, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Erskine Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Benedini

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/14/2020, at approximately 1031 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near 236 Graniteville road, Williamstown, VT. The operator, Benedini (17) was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. Benedini stated he was travelling west at approximately 35 miles per hour when he briefly looked down at his phone. Benedini failed to navigate a turn in the roadway, and stated he did not even see the curve before leaving the travel portion of the roadway. The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to minimize distractions inside their vehicles and to give the roadway to include potential hazards or obstacles their full attention.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Title 23 VSA 1038 Driving on roadways laned for traffic

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: None

COURT: NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov