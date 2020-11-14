Middlesex Barracks/Single Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 20A304842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2020
STREET: 236 GRANITEVILLE RD
TOWN: Williamstown, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Erskine Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Benedini
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/14/2020, at approximately 1031 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near 236 Graniteville road, Williamstown, VT. The operator, Benedini (17) was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. Benedini stated he was travelling west at approximately 35 miles per hour when he briefly looked down at his phone. Benedini failed to navigate a turn in the roadway, and stated he did not even see the curve before leaving the travel portion of the roadway. The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to minimize distractions inside their vehicles and to give the roadway to include potential hazards or obstacles their full attention.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Title 23 VSA 1038 Driving on roadways laned for traffic
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: None
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
