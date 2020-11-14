Cacao Bliss Reviews – Danette May’s Healthy Chocolate Powder

/EIN News/ -- Evergreen, CO, Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cacao Bliss is a chocolate-flavored superfood supplement that can be added to any diet to improve its wellness. This formula is not meant to induce weight loss, but it would be effective if combined with any other diet.

What is Cacao Bliss?

Chocolate is one of the top favorite flavors of almost anyone in the country. This silky and creamy taste has become a popular flavor for ice cream, cakes, cosmetics, and more. As many sugar-filled treats as there are with this flavor, some people are still surprised to learn that it used to be healthy. A new product from Danette May aims to make it healthy again.

Cacao Bliss helps users to create a delicious chocolate drink that they can enjoy every single day without packing on any extra pounds. As sweet as it tastes, the ingredients make it incredibly low in sugar, making it an ideal formula for individuals with blood sugar issues as well. The thick texture is reminiscent of a good milkshake or a homemade hot chocolate. It can even be added to coffee to turn a plain brew into a superfood-rich one.

Danette May created this remedy, and she's spent over a decade as a professional fitness expert and nutritionist. With this remedy, the creator claims that users will eliminate their excessive food cravings, reducing their need to indulge in unhealthy snacks and meals.

What are the Cacao Bliss Ingredients?

Cacao Bliss stands out because it offers a proprietary blend that other formulas don't provide. This blend of ingredients provides users with a healthy and nourishing way to enjoy chocolate's many benefits without the sugar that candy companies add to it.

It is undetermined how much of each ingredient is included, yet each one can make a difference.

The Cacao Bliss Ingredients includes:

Organic Cacao Bean Powder

Organic Coconut Nectar Powder

Organic Cocoa Bean

Organic turmeric root

Himalayan Sea Salt

Organic Cinnamon Bark Powder

Organic Monk Fruit Extract

Organic Lucuma Fruit Powder

Organic Mesquite Pods Powder

Organic Black Pepper

Let's take a look at this formula to learn more about the ingredients involved.

Organic Cacao Bean Powder

The primary ingredient found in this remedy is Organic Cacao Bean Powder. Organic Cacao Bean Powder has been linked to lowered blood pressure and blood flow improvements, primarily benefiting the heart and the brain. The use of this powder has also been linked to a reduced risk of diabetes since it improves the body's response to insulin.

Organic Coconut Nectar Powder

Organic Coconut Nectar Powder is a rich source of amino acids, and it contains a heaping dose of vitamins and minerals to support better health. It is often found in formulas that add sweeteners since it lowers the glycemic index of the food. Inherently, it helps the body to consume less sugar without sacrificing sweetness.

Organic Cocoa Bean

Though most people recognize Organic Cocoa Bean from cakes, brownies, and other baked goods, it has an impressive array of health benefits. Since it promotes better nitric oxide levels, it reduces the user's blood pressure, lowering the risk of heat-related damage to the body like strokes or heart attacks. It may also reduce the symptoms associated with depression.

Organic Turmeric Root

The most popular use of Organic Turmeric Root is to reduce inflammation, but it has many other benefits. Offering support as an antioxidant reduces the risk of cancer and can soothe skin problems.

Himalayan Sea Salt

Himalayan Sea Salt is known to improve sleep quality, blood sugar levels, and even libido. Some research suggests that it can help individuals heal from respiratory diseases, while others suggest that it can positively affect pH levels.

Organic Cinnamon Bark Powder

Organic Cinnamon Bark Powder has been linked to a healthier appetite and even improvements in blood flow. The chemicals in cinnamon have a positive effect on blood sugar levels, working similarly to insulin. Other uses for cinnamon include soothing gas and reducing spasms.

Organic Monk Fruit Extract

Like other ingredients on the list, Organic Monk Fruit Extract can reduce inflammation, and it is often used to relieve soreness in the throat. It also supports healthy blood sugar levels, and some studies have linked it to cancer prevention.

Organic Lucuma Fruit Powder

Organic Lucuma Fruit Powder regulates blood sugar levels with loads of antioxidants. This ingredient also supports the heart, though it is primarily found in supplements. Still, consumers who want to get the nutrients from the source can purchase the fruit independently.

Organic Mesquite Pods Powder

Organic Mesquite Pods Powder provides the user with a wealth of healthy vitamins and minerals. It is one of the many ingredients that offer a little sweetness, but it doesn't boost the sugar levels. Instead, it helps the user's blood sugar levels remain stable, promoting a more satisfied appetite.

Organic Black Pepper

Black pepper may seem like a strange ingredient to include in a chocolate supplement, but it isn't necessarily for the flavor. This extract has been linked to improvements in the bioavailability of all of the ingredients. It helps the formula to be more readily accepted by the body, allowing it to survive through the digestive system as it is absorbed.

Purchasing Cacao Bliss

The only way consumers can purchase Cacao Bliss is through the official website, which offers a few different packages.

Choose from:

One pouch for $53.95

Three pouches for $149.95

Five pouches for $199.95

Users can subscribe to the single package for a lower price, though all of the options specifically are priced for a one-time order.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cacao Bliss

Can Cacao Bliss be safely used with medication?

While this product is made with many natural ingredients, consumers currently taking medication should speak with their doctor before integrating any supplements, whether it is Cacao Bliss or something else. Any user that has complications with their purchase can get a refund.

What's the best number of pouches to order?

Every person requires something different. The number of packages to order would depend on how often the user wants to consume Cacao Bliss in other recipes or as they drink it is meant for. The company recommends stocking up under enough of the pouches that they will not run out, and they offer an incentive by reducing the price as the package increases in quantity.

How long will users have to take Cacao Bliss before they see a change in their bodies?

Most users start experiencing improvements within the first serving. Most people see a significant change within three weeks of use if eating an otherwise healthy diet. However, every person is different, so that some users may see a difference much sooner than others.

Will users lose weight when they consume Cacao Bliss?

If the user combines the supplement with a healthy diet, they may see improvements in their weight, but that isn't the primary purpose. The purpose of this formula instead is to put the user in a better mental place for healthier habits overall. Weight loss is just an added benefit.

How many scoops of Cacao Bliss should be consumed daily?

That is entirely up to the user. Some consumers will use this only once a day, while others will integrate it into multiple meals and treats to support continually. This isn't a supplement for weight loss, but it is a healthy alternative to many other foods that consumers may currently be eating. Users can decide on any time of day to use Cacao Bliss since there isn't enough caffeine even to impact the user's sleep towards the end of the day.

How many servings are in each package?

Every package contains 30 servings, which means that users that only take one serving a day will be able to get through the entire month before they need to order a new supply.

For any other questions, customers can either call 855-221-1588 or send an email to support@mindfulhealthlife.com.

Final Thoughts

Cacao Bliss allows consumers to indulge in a flavor that they love, making it a healthy option that promotes improvements. The remedy works with any diet, even though one is not required to make a difference. With the proprietary blend, consumers aren't privy to the concentration of any of the ingredients, so it is hard to say what benefits they will reap. However, many of the ingredients help to lower blood sugar levels and inflammation with each serving.

