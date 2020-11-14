Scholarships Available for Business and STEM Certification, Training and College
Women and girls interested in financial support for business or STEM education encouraged to apply online at missionsisterswhowork.org
Many women seeking business and STEM education now face yet another barrier—Coronavirus.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit, provides women and girls with self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and training, as well as scholarships needed to take charge of their lives so they can close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. While all benefit from the books and programming provided, scholarship opportunities are offered primarily to those with limited access to funding.
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, Co-Founder & President, Mission Sisters Who Work
Currently, Mission Sisters is accepting scholarship applications from women and girls interested in attending business or STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics)-related programs. The nonprofit awards three categories of scholarships—1) scholarships for special training (including after-school and summer programs), 2) scholarships for certification programs and 3) scholarships for college (2-year and 4-year) education. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category. Scholarships range from $500 to $1,000 and are awarded throughout the year.
Mission Sisters Who Work scholarships are also pandemic-proof. “Many women seeking business and STEM education now face yet another barrier—Coronavirus,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, co-founder of Mission Sisters Who Work. “Because they are deferring their education due to job loss, health concerns, family needs and other Coronavirus-related factors, we are holding scholarship awards for recipients for up to three years or longer if needed.”
Those interested in applying for any of Mission Sisters’ scholarships can learn more information and complete the online scholarship application at missionsisterswhowork.org.
About Mission Sisters Who Work -- Mission Sisters Who Work was founded on the belief that when you give a woman access to an education and tools to become self-empowered, you lift that woman up, those around her…and ultimately the world. One hundred percent of donations go directly to fund scholarships, as well as emotional intelligence and self-empowerment programs for women who are experiencing financial or opportunity barriers. Also, all royalties earned from the books How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are donated to Mission Sisters Who Work. Donate now or buy one of our books on Amazon and join us in our mission!
