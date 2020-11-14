Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (13 November 2020)

As at 13 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 765 confirmed cases, including 8 090 recoveries and 257 deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

