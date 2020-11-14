Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for the 21st Time

Check Point recognized as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls. It is the 21st time in the company’s history that Check Point has been named a Leader for Enterprise Network Firewalls. We believe this year’s recognition highlights Check Point’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on premise security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralized, unified security management.



“Being recognized 21 times as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls is a huge accomplishment and a real testament to our market vision,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point. “We think this year’s recognition was driven by our obsessive focus on extending and consolidating our Infinity Architecture to secure every part of the enterprise network fabric, from cloud deployments and data centers to employees’ endpoints, mobiles and IoT devices. With our industry-leading threat prevention and holistic, centralized security management, enterprises can protect themselves from new and emerging attacks at every point on their networks, while meeting their evolving IT needs in the post-pandemic era.”



Check Point’s Infinity Architecture is the industry’s first consolidated security architecture spanning networks, cloud, mobile and IoT, providing the highest level of threat prevention against both known and unknown cyber threats. Its comprehensive enterprise product line ensures customers are protected against any threat, anytime and anywhere. The Infinity architecture offers:

The most advanced threat prevention technology: Check Point’s award-winning SandBlast Zero Day Protection is a core component of Infinity, with over 60 security services focused on threat prevention. It features a 100% block score for email and web malware prevention, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test.

Check Point’s award-winning SandBlast Zero Day Protection is a core component of Infinity, with over 60 security services focused on threat prevention. It features a 100% block score for email and web malware prevention, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test. Largest offering of security solutions : Check Point offers firewalls for all use cases, including cloud-native and container deployments, firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) and secure access service edge (SASE), giving advanced threat prevention for all assets and workloads in public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud environments. The Infinity Architecture also extends to endpoints, mobiles and IoT devices, giving unified, automated security everywhere.

Check Point offers firewalls for all use cases, including cloud-native and container deployments, firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) and secure access service edge (SASE), giving advanced threat prevention for all assets and workloads in public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud environments. The Infinity Architecture also extends to endpoints, mobiles and IoT devices, giving unified, automated security everywhere. Top tier security management: Check Point’s R80 centralized management suite gives holistic control of security policies and products across all of an organization’s networks and cloud environments, increasing operational efficiency and lowering the complexity of managing security.



Read more about today’s announcement, and receive a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, Rajpreet Kaur, Adam Hils, Jeremy D’Hoinne, 9 November 2020.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.