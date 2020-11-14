Smart Manufacturing Market Size to Hit US$ 489.66 Bn by 2027

Precedence Research predict, the global smart manufacturing market size was valued at US$ 199.18 billion in 2019 and expected to hit US$ 489.66 billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



Smart manufacturing refers to a fully-integrated and collaborative manufacturing system that provides response in real time to cater to the changing conditions and demands in a supply network, factory, and in customer needs. In other words, it refers to the ability to solve recent and future problems through an open infrastructure that permits solutions to drive the business and create advantaged output.

Growth Factors

Evolution of Internet of Things (IoT) and various digital technologies that include artificial intelligence and machine learning has upended the manufacturing sector in the recent past. Integration of these technologies at different levels of industry supply chain is likely to boost the demand for smart manufacturing solutions over the upcoming years. Integration of different smart manufacturing technologies enhance the productivity along with reduces the manufacturing time that overall increases the productivity of an industry.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1119

Government is significantly supporting the adoption of smart manufacturing technologies and factory automation by offering various incentives and policies as this is expected to improve the economic growth of a country. Growth in the manufacturing and industrial sector have remarkable contribution to the economic growth of a country as it propels the trade activity as well as draws job opportunity within the country. For example, the government of India introduced the ‘Make in India’ initiative that favors the upgradation and development of factories along with manufacturing sectors in the country by stimulating the adoption of IoT and various other automation technologies.

Besides this, increasing concern for data breach and security is likely to hinder the market growth. Integration of automation technologies imparts high reliance on data integration that provides significant opportunity to the hackers or fraudsters to hack confidential data of the company or enterprise. Moreover, the lucrative benefits offered by the smart manufacturing technology such as fast production capability and effective business decision making to cater to the rising need in real time anticipated to propel the market growth over the forthcoming years.

View Full Report with Complete ToC@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific emerged as a global leader in the smart manufacturing market because of the presence of numerous players operating in the market. In addition, several manufacturers from different industries are shifting their manufacturing bases in the Asia Pacific region because of low labor and raw material cost that provides alluring opportunity for the end-use industries as well as the industry vendors to strengthen their presence in the region by offering diverse solutions.

However, North America and Europe are the other most prominent revenue contributors in the global market because of technological advancement coupled with remarkable presence of the Information Technology (IT) solutions providers in the region. In addition to this, automotive industry is likely to impart notable growth in the regions owing to a shift in consumer demand from conventional vehicles to automated vehicles and electric powered vehicles in respect to control the alarming rise in pollution level.

Key Players & Strategies

The smart manufacturing industry seeks diversity in the product offering because of the presence of numerous technologies that assist smart manufacturing. Rising awareness among end-use industries along with increasing penetration of solution providers have bolster the rate of competition in the global market. These market players invest prominently towards offering diverse solutions across various levels of industry value chain to gain market competitiveness. Major strategies that are adopted by these market vendors include partnerships &agreements, merger & acquisition, and investment in Research & Development (R&D) sector.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1119

Some of the key players operating in the market are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG among others.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific holds leading market position in 2019 and likely continue the same trend over the upcoming years owing to significant growth in the industrial sector

North America and Europe foresee to be the major revenue contributor to the market growth due to technological advancement and notable presence of technology service providers in the regions

Machine Execution System (MES) holds the leading market position in terms of revenue on account of rising demand for streamlined workflow along with reduced lead time

3D printing segment projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the analysis period because of its escalating adoption in agile product iterations and design process

The aerospace & defense and automotive segments are estimated to be the prominent contributors towards the industry growth

The automotive segment led the market in 2019 and further anticipated to grow impressively over the forecast period due to introduction of autonomous vehicles

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Programmable Logic Controller

Machine Execution Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning

Discrete Control Systems

SCADA

Human Machine Interface

3D Printing

Machine Vision

Plant Asset Management

Product Lifecycle Management

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By End-Use

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemicals & Materials

Industrial Equipment

Healthcare

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Food & Agriculture

Others



By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1119

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/