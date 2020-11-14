Taiwan's smart healthcare has fascinated buyers at Taiwan Expo 2020 in Thailand

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAITRA (the Taiwan External Trade Development Council) launched the Taiwan Expo 2020 in Thailand physically and virtually with a theme of "Let's THAI together" on November 4. Since Thailand has well contained the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical exhibition was held at the Rosewood Hotel in Thailand during November 4-6, and an online exhibition showcasing products from 180 Taiwanese suppliers was created on the website, https://taiwanexpo.online/en.



Jointly sponsored by MHW (the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan) and TAITRA, the Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion was built on the Expo's official website. On this dedicated webpage, there is complete information on Taiwan's four excellent hospitals and five major manufacturers of smart medical supplies. In coordination with the exhibition, a webinar was held for Taiwanese doctors and experts to share their innovative medical products and excellent medical services.

In his opening remarks at the kick-off ceremony, TAITRA's chairman James Huang has pointed out that despite the pandemic impact, TAITRA not only will continue to hold the Taiwan Expo in Thailand, but will play a role to bridge the distance between Taiwan and Thailand via digital technology. We are expecting a better Taiwan Expo 2.0 soon to make a breakthrough.

The Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion has housed many Taiwan's first-rate hospitals. The National Taiwan University Hospital is well-known for its extraordinary achievements in treating children's craniofacial trauma, skin hemangioma, venous malformation, orofacial cleft, and microtia. The Changhua Christian Hospital, the first smart and green-energy hospital in Taiwan, is happy to share their green ways of construction and operation. Because of the pandemic outbreak, CCH has hosted more than ten anti-pandemic webinars and business matchmaking meetings. As a result, the collaboration between imedtac Co., Ltd. Taiwan and Thonburi Hospital Group Thailand makes possible building smart wards for demonstration in Thailand. The National Cheng Kung University Hospital is now developing precision medicine and AI for use in coronavirus prevention and quarantine. The Taipei Medical University Hospital owns the Asia's unique ROSA Spine robotic arm, which can help surgeons implant a lumber vertebrae nail precisely in position.

At this exhibition, many Thai distributers, who are interested in food safety, IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) test, AI smart healthcare, and pulse healthcare systems, have joined online business meetings and requested catalogues and samples. The suppliers, such as Taiwan Advance Bio-pharmaceutical Inc., TaiHao Medical Inc., Biotegy Corp., Shiny Pacific Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Sane Health Enterprise Co., Ltd. all are anticipating a full cooperation in the future.

Taiwan has applied internationally reputed high technology to the medical field, and has initiated customized smart medical systems. TAITRA is committed to promoting the smart healthcare for Taiwan and Thailand.

